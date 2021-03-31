Desktop Computers

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Hunger Action Month
Back To School
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Health News
Technology
What’s Trending
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigation
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Top Stories
UPDATE: 2 people, kitten injured in home invasion in Burton
CDC says older people, high-risk travelers should avoid cruises whether they’re vaccinated or not
New rules require SC prosecutors to share evidence of innocence
Savannah police surprise elderly woman with act of kindness she’ll never forget
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’s Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Back To School
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
Then and Now
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Healthy Savannah, YMCA work to improve pedestrian safety as more students walk to school
Video
Top Stories
Savannah Fire Dept. awards firefighters for outstanding service in annual ceremony
Video
SCCPSS tackles learning loss created by remote school year
Video
SCCPSS implements free lunches for all students
Video
SCCPSS addresses bus driver shortage for upcoming school year
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
15 in 15
College Sports
Podcast
Georgia Southern
Braves
Jaguars
Top Stories
Friday Night Blitz: Week one scores and highlights, Beaufort tops Richmond Hill
Video
Top Stories
Local Sports Report 8/19/21: Johnson football comes up just short to open season, South Effingham softball wins rivalry game
Video
Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Episode 1
Video
PODCAST Ep. 82: It’s. Here. High School Football preview and ESPN Coastal’s Christian Goeckel
Video
Freeman hits for 2nd career cycle, Braves sweep Marlins
Gallery
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Desktop Computers
Best cheap monitors for your home
Close
You have been added to WSAV Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
WSAV Breaking News Alerts
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Savannah Mayor Johnson reacts to Gov. Kemp’s executive order
Video
Georgia soldier’s body pulled from river in Missouri
1 person in custody after 3 students shot at South Carolina high school during dismissal
Video
Free dental clinic coming to Savannah, volunteers needed
SCCPSS teacher arrested for child cruelty
Video