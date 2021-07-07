If you need a replacement USB-C cable for a specific device, contacting the manufacturer is the best place to start.

Which USB-C cables are best?

The ability to quickly charge your devices while transferring data is what sets Type USB-C cables apart from their older counterparts, and modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs have been quick to adopt this new electronic connection.

There are many brands of USB-C cables on the market, but some models differentiate themselves by sporting especially swift data transfer speeds. Selecting the best USB-C cable to swiftly recharge your devices or move data in a flash requires a little knowledge about these connectors, but once you know what to look for, picking out the best model, such as the Belkin MixIt USB-C Cable, will be a piece of cake.

What to consider before purchasing a USB-C cable

Personal usage

USB-C cables are especially handy due to their ability to transfer data and recharge a device at the same time. Whether you need to power your smartphone exceptionally quickly or move a large amount of data in no time, the best place to start may be comparing the transfer or recharging speeds between models to help you decide which option is the best for fulfilling your tech needs.

Compatibility

Since some device manufacturers create uniquely designed USB-C for their products, and lesser USB-C cables may not support genuine “universal compatibility,” the best way to protect your tablets, computers, and smartphones is to seek out cables labeled with the “USB Power Delivery Standard.” These USB-C cables were truly designed to work safely with USB devices without risk of damaging either the device or the cable itself.

Performance

If you are trying to find the USB-C cables that deliver the fastest data-transfer speeds, keep an eye out for USB 3.1 Gen 2 models, which are capable of an impressive 10 gigabytes per second, as USB 3.0 and 3.1 Gen 1 cables max out at 5 Gbps.

Although data transfer speed is fairly easy to identify, how quickly a USB-C cable may recharge a device relies on a combination of factors, including the type of battery being charged and the quality of the USB-C cable used.

USB-C cable features

Plug style

The most common setup for a USB-C cable is one that sports the small and reversible Type-C plug on one end and the chunkier and far more common Type USB-A plug on the other. Cables that feature a Type-C plug on both sides are available if you need one, but they aren’t able to connect to an array of printers, laptops, and other devices that were exclusively designed with USB-A ports in mind.

Cord style

When buying a USB-C cable, it is important to note two things about its cable: length and quality. USB-C cables are made in a variety of sizes, but the most common models range from 1 to 6 feet, so buy the one that is suited for its intended purpose. Also, a sturdier braided cable is likely to last far longer than one protected by a cheap rubbery coating.

Adapters

If you need a USB-C cable that is able to connect to devices that utilize other kinds of USB ports, there are a few ways to make it work. Many USB-C cables sport an older USB connection on its other end to make connectivity effortless, but setting up a USB hub with multiple connection ports is a worthwhile alternate solution as well.

USB-C cable price

While it is fairly easy to find a decent USB-C cable for as low as $5-$15, some brands sell their cables for as much as $25 each. Some factors that influence the price of a USB-C cable include durability, device exclusivity, and if the cables are sold as a bundle.

USB-C cable FAQ

Q. I need to connect with an older device using a USB-C cable. Can I do that?

A. If the device features an older USB port, you should be able to connect to it using a cable with a USB-C plug on one side, and a USB 2.0 or 3.0 plug on the other.

Q. Should I upgrade my cables to newer USB-C versions?

A. Not necessarily. If you are using older devices with standard USB-A ports, they are unlikely to be able to take advantage of the potential faster charging and data transfer speeds that a USB-C cable is capable of delivering. A USB-C cable will still work with older tech, but without the additional benefits of using it with modern devices.

USB-C cables we recommend

Best of the best

Belkin MixIt USB-C Cable

Our take: With its universal connectivity and Kevlar-reinforced durability, this cable is the best option for connecting devices via USB-A and USB-C ports.

What we like: Flexible yet sturdy, will stand up to travel and regular use. Quality materials. Reliable electronics brand.

What we dislike: Some reports that it won’t charge Android phones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Ventev chargesync alloy

Our take: This 10-foot USB-C cable is a suitable solution for a variety of situations, such as recharging in the office or living room.

What we like: Good value for a conveniently long length. Sturdy braided cable. Speedy data transfer and charging rates.

What we dislike: Complaints that it stops working after a bit of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AudioQuest DragonTail USB-C Adapter

Our take: If you want to use the USB-A cables you already have but you need USB-C capability, this adapter can do the trick.

What we like: Designed specifically to transmit clear and rich sound. Easy to connect a wide range of devices to a USB-C port.

What we dislike: Complaints that this iteration isn’t as high quality as the pervious model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

