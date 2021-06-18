The best iPhone flash drive

Since their invention in 1999, USB flash drives have been a secure and convenient way to store and transfer digital files.

Which iPhone flash drive should I buy?

Losing access to all of your important data, photos, videos and documents currently saved on your iPhone would be disastrous. While many iPhone users back up most of their files in cloud-based memory services, storing your most critical information on a portable iPhone flash drive is a cost-effective and secure alternative.

There are several key features to consider when purchasing an iPhone flash drive, from storage capacity to design to durability. A top option, the iDiskk Apple Certified 128 GB iPad USB 3.0, is easy-to-use and allows you to transfer data from your smartphone to your other electronic devices.

What to know before buying an iPhone flash drive

Uses

With cloud storage available, flash drives may seem unnecessary. However, cloud storage usually comes with a monthly service fee and requires an internet connection to use. Those looking to save money long-term or wanting to keep any sensitive data safely stored should consider investing in a flash drive.

Memory

Flash drives designed for iPhones use non-volatile memory, which essentially means that they work without the need for a battery or electrical charge. Common types of non-volatile memory include SD cards and USB flash drives.

USB type

Compared to USB 2.0, flash drive models that use USB 3.0 transfer data at higher speeds, making them much more efficient. The best iPhone flash drives will feature USB 3.0.

Storage capacity

Depending on how many gigabytes of data you plan on storing on your iPhone flash drive, you’ll want to choose an option that sports an adequate memory capacity. You can find models that range from 32GB to 128GB or higher. Selecting a drive with a higher storage capacity will allow you to add files without running out of space continuously.

What to look for in a quality iPhone flash drive

Design

The overall design of most iPhone flash drives won’t vary drastically from one another, but you will notice some significant differences. Some models feature retractable USB connectors, while others may opt for a swivel or capped style. No matter which type you choose, make sure it’s compatible with your phone and case.

App

Most iPhone flash drives will require you to download an accompanying app to store data correctly. Different brands will use various apps, some of which are more intuitive and streamlined, making them ideal for all users.

Speed

In general, the transfer rate from your iPhone to your flash drive won’t be affected by uploading standard photos or documents, but for users routinely transferring large files, flash drives with a fast transfer speed will be preferable.

Durability

Considering this device will be tasked with keeping your personal information and important files safe, choosing a model that has added protection, such as water resistance or a dust cover, will help ensure your data isn’t lost or compromised. While you may consider the smallest and thinnest model, make sure it isn’t so flimsy that it is likely to break if mishandled.

Security

No matter what type of data storage you use, knowing that your information is secure is essential. Password-protected flash drives will help minimize the risk of others gaining access to your data.

Charging capability

If you’re someone who seems to constantly misplace their charging cable, choosing an iPhone flash drive that doubles as a charger can turn it into a convenient multi-purpose tool.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPhone flash drive

The lower the storage capacity, the lower the price. You can expect to pay up to $25 for 32GB options, $40 for 64GB and $60 for 128GB models.

iPhone flash drive FAQ

Can I record photos or videos directly to my flash drive?

A. This depends on the type of flash drive. Those with low transfer speeds may not be able to keep up with your live recordings, but some models will automatically store photos and videos recorded using the in-app camera tool.

Will an iPhone flash drive work with my iPad?

A. Most iPhone flash drives will also be compatible with your iPad as long as they have the correct connector cable. All recent iPads and iPhones utilize lightning ports, making it easy to use the same flash drives for multiple devices.

What’s the best iPhone flash drive to buy?

Top iPhone flash drive

iDiskk Apple Certified 128 GB iPad USB 3.0

What you need to know: This is a versatile flash drive with a large storage capacity and high transfer speeds.

What you’ll love: It lets you watch videos, listen to music and do both more directly from the device itself.

What you should consider: When transferring photos, users don’t have an option to delete the originals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone flash drive for the money

JDTDC Apple MFi Certified Flash Drive

What you need to know: This is a durable and compact flash drive with the ability to transfer large amounts of data quickly.

What you’ll love: This model has a USB, USB 3.0 and a lightning port for use with various phones, tablets and computers.

What you should consider: It will only work with the included app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SanDisk 32GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad

What you need to know: This SanDisk is an affordable and reliable flash drive from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: The multiple storage size options and straightforward app make this a great choice.

What you should consider: There have been occasional issues with photo transfers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.