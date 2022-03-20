What is the best iPhone 12 screen protector?

If you’re purchasing an iPhone 12, you want to protect it from accidental damage that can have various and costly consequences. Thankfully, screen protectors help ensure your iPhone 12 has continuous protection.

There is an almost endless assortment of iPhone 12 screen protectors to be found online, but the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector offers the highest-quality assurance at a low price.

What to know before you buy an iPhone 12 screen protector

Material

Since smartphone screen protectors for the iPhone 12 are more of a protective choice than a cosmetic one, it is vital to keep the product’s strength in mind. Although they may keep your iPhone from having an ultra-smooth finish, a tempered glass screen protector will provide protection far exceeding that of non-rigid plastic.

Ease of installation

The ease of installation for an iPhone 12 screen protector is vital when you’re on the market. Should you order a product that merely comes with the protective screen, you may find yourself awkwardly attempting to fix it onto your iPhone 12, possibly smudging or misaligning it. Of course, taking the screen to be professionally fitted is an option, but if you purchase one from an online retailer, you will want to ensure you are fully equipped for a seamless installation.

iPhone dimensions

While it may seem obvious, an important aspect to keep in mind is the dimensions of your iPhone 12. Each new generation of iPhone is accompanied by a variety of iterations. The most important thing to recall is that if you have an iPhone 12 Mini or an iPhone 12 Pro Max, a screen protector designed for an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro will not work correctly.

Case compatibility

Although thicker screen protectors can sometimes offer greater protection, they may have difficulty aligning with some iPhone cases. If you already own a phone case, ensuring screen protector compatibility can save you some headaches. However, most iPhone cases can support separate screen protectors.

What to look for in a quality iPhone 12 screen protector

Supplementary equipment

Most iPhone 12 screen protectors sold come with at least two screen protectors included. The utility of several cannot be overstated, as it allows easy rectification of any mistakenly applied protectors. A good piece of equipment to be on the lookout for is a self-install kit to ensure an easy application. Another ideal tool is microfiber cloth, great to ensure a spotless screen before covering. A self-alignment kit also saves you the unnecessary stress of trying to apply the screen protector flawlessly on the first try.

Privacy screen

Although it might not be a game-changer for everyone, a privacy screen is a great optional component nonetheless. With privacy screen capabilities, the screen appears polarized to those not directly facing it, screening out wayward eyes at home or in public.

Apple recommendation

On its website, Apple specifically lists the Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector as an ideal product for protecting your iPhone 12, going so far as to advertise it. It does run on the pricier side of the screen protector market, and research indicates it may not be as flawless as marketed.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPhone 12 screen protector

They can run the gamut, but most screen protectors fall around the $10 mark, and even though some can cost up to $30, some of the most cost-effective screen protectors also provide the best protection.

iPhone 12 screen protector FAQ

Can you apply an iPhone 12 screen protector yourself?

A. Yes, you can. Technically, no equipment is necessary, and you merely peel the adhesive cover off the screen protector and place it onto your iPhone 12. However, unless you have skillfully accomplished this before, it is best recommended you utilize a self-installation kit to ensure an impeccable fit.

Will a screen protector protect your iPhone 12 from anything?

A. An iPhone 12 lacking a screen protector is the most susceptible to complete damage, so no matter what, any protection is better than no protection. However, there exists a relative scale of screen protector strength, with tempered glass offering the most comprehensive protection. Although guarantees are best left to the manufacturers, a tempered glass iPhone 12 screen protector would provide your phone the best protection currently available.

Will a screen protector impede the touch screen?

A. A screen protector should never affect the touch-screen capabilities of an iPhone 12. They are designed to offer seamless protection of the screen while maintaining all of the touch screen capabilities that have come to be associated with the Apple brand. Any screen protector that offers otherwise ought to be avoided.

What’s the best iPhone 12 screen protector to buy?

Top iPhone 12 screen protector

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

What you need to know: Offering great protection and easy installation, this screen protector is ideal for any iPhone 12.

What you’ll love: EZ Fit technology allows quick and simple installation, saving an extra trip to the Apple store. It also comes with a collection of cleaning supplies, ensuring a sleek appearance augmenting the protection.

What you should consider: There may be some issues of faulty adhesiveness with some individual protectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone 12 screen protector for the money

amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protector

What you need to know: This screen protector will provide you with a fortified device for less than the cost of a meal.

What you’ll love: For an unbeatable price, this protector comes with a medley of cleaning materials and applicators. The protector has been designed to limit fingerprints and smudges, ensuring continuous, high-quality visuals.

What you should consider: The one-touch installer can be a little finicky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LϟK Privacy Screen Protector

What you need to know: Coupling protection with privacy, this screen protector offers the more security-conscious with a great alternative.

What you’ll love: This protector includes a tool kit to ensure proper installation. Moreover, this screen protector has an excellent combination of physical and security protection.

What you should consider: This protector reduces the perceived brightness, so you may need to keep your iPhone 12 at a higher brightness level.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

