Aura digital frames available at reduced prices

Nowadays, most photos are taken with smartphones and digital cameras. Digital picture frames are the primary solution for those looking for an easy way to display their favorite memories. Aura is known for producing high-quality digital frames that are easy to use. Still, some may feel they’re on the pricey side.

Luckily, many of its top models are on sale right now, making this an excellent time to add one to your home.

Aura digital picture frame features to consider

Screen resolution

Resolution is one of the most important considerations, as it will determine how good your photos look. Even pictures taken with expensive 4K cameras can appear blurry if your digital photo frame’s resolution is poor.

Resolution is a measurement that tells you how many pixels fit on the screen. The more pixels a frame has, the better your images will look. You’ll generally want a frame with a resolution of at least 1200×800. Some Aura frames have resolutions up to 2048×1536 pixels, meaning your photos will appear crystal clear.

Size

Aura frames are typically around 10 inches when measured diagonally from corner to corner. Most are designed with stands, making them an ideal choice for your desktop or shelf.

Wi-Fi capabilities

All Aura digital photo frames can connect to Wi-Fi, letting you add photos without memory cards or flash drives. You can add pictures and videos to your frame from anywhere using the Aura smartphone app. Unlike other digital photo frames, these feature free unlimited cloud storage, meaning you’ll never have to worry about running out of space.

You can also invite your friends and family to share pictures and videos directly to your frame.

Design

There are numerous devices you can use to display digital photos. Still, some, like the Echo Show, look more like an electronic device than a photo frame. Most Aura frames feature classic photo frame designs that blend seamlessly with your home decor.

Some, like the Aura Smith, have sleek, intricate designs. Others, like the Aura Carver, have simple, understated designs. The simpler designs tend to be the most affordable. For example, the Mason Luxe and Smith designs have the same screen size and resolution, but the intricate Smith frame costs nearly $100 more than the Mason Luxe.

Aura digital picture frame FAQ

Q. How many pictures can an Aura Frame hold?

A. Pictures are stored using Aura’s unlimited cloud storage, so there’s no limit to the number of pictures you can display. You can choose to display each image for one, two, five or 10 minutes.

Q. Do you need Wi-Fi to use an Aura Frame?

A. Yes. Since all photos are stored on the cloud, you won’t be able to use your frame without an active Wi-Fi connection.

Q. How do Aura Frames compare to other digital picture frames?

A. The free, unlimited photo storage is something you’re unlikely to see other brands offer. Additionally, the screen resolution is top-notch, and the photo frame designs look great. The only drawbacks to these frames are their lack of internal photo storage and the fact that there aren’t a variety of screen sizes.

Best Aura Frames that are on sale right now

Aura Mason Luxe 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame

This frame features a high-resolution screen and a stylish design at a reasonable price. You can pre-load it with photos, making it an excellent choice for gifting to friends and family. It’s easy to use, and many were impressed with the customer service team.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Home Depot

Aura Carver HD Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

This is one of Aura’s most affordable digital frames. It features a 1280×800 screen resolution and a 10.1-inch display. It’s available in two understated designs that are sure to look great in any room. Most were impressed with the image quality and straightforward setup process.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Home Depot

Aura Smith 2K Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

This frame features a stylish design and a 2048×1536 display. It crops photos and adjusts the screen brightness automatically. You can switch between portrait and landscape modes by flipping the frame. Most said setting up and adding images to the frame was easy.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Aura Mason Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

This features a 9-inch display with a 1600×1200 screen resolution. It has a built-in speaker and video playback. It’s available in four colors.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Kohl’s

Other digital picture frames worth checking out

Pix-Star 10-inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

This features an 8-gigabyte internal memory. You can upload photos via a USB stick, SD card, email or the Pix-Star smartphone app. The screen is 10 inches when measured diagonally from corner to corner. Many were impressed with the image quality.

Sold by Amazon

Aluratek Distressed Wood Digital Photo Frame

After inserting a USB flash drive or SD card with photos, this frame will automatically display them in a slideshow format. It’s available in 7-, 8-, 10- and 13-inch sizes. It features a rustic wooden-border design. Many were impressed with the user-friendly operation.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame

This features a motion detector that automatically turns the frame on when you enter the room. It has a sleek, thin design. It’s easy to use and is wall-mountable. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa voice controls.

Sold by Amazon

Skylight Frame

You can email photos directly to this touch screen frame to upload them. It features a 10-inch display with a 1280×800 screen resolution.

Sold by Amazon

Skyzoo Frame 10.1-Inch Digital Picture Frame

It features a touch screen display and lets you add photos via its smartphone app. It supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks and videos up to 15 seconds in length.

Sold by Amazon

Bsimb 32GB Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame

It has 32 GB of internal memory and supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks. It includes music, weather, alarm and calendar functions.

Sold by Amazon

