Best chore chart for teens

Which chore charts for teens are best?

Parents often become frustrated when they have to constantly remind their kids to take care of their weekly chores. But there are more inventive ways to hold your teens accountable. Chore charts can help your teenagers view their responsibilities and track their progress as they complete them. They can also help with weekly and daily scheduling and promote time-management skills. The Home & Me Magnetic Dry-Erase Chore Chart is a stellar chore chart for teens. It comes with several colorful dry-erase markers, magnets, an easy-to-read calendar and a weekly chore list.

What to know before you buy a chore chart for teens

Display method

Display your chore charts in a high-traffic area, such as an entry hall or kitchen. This will ensure all your family members can see their assigned chores easily. If you plan on hanging the chore chart on your fridge, find one with magnetic backing. Many poster-style chore charts come with mounting adhesive tape or tabs. Or you can always hang your chore chart the same way you would hang a photo frame.

Point system

Some chore charts display a point system to help your teens stay on top of tasks and track progress. They can check off a box or apply a magnet, sticker or checkmark to show they’ve finished a chore. Some charts provide cumulative or superlative rewards, such as Weekly Winner or Most Chores Completed.

Buy an extra chore chart

If your teens or kids spend a lot of time with other family members, buy an extra chore chart so they can take it with them when they’re away. The additional chart will allow them to remain consistent in accomplishing their chores and responsibilities.

What to look for in a quality chore chart for teens

Type of chore chart

The most common style of chore charts for teens include magnetic boards, pocket charts and dry-erase board charts. Dry-erase boards are typically write-and-wipe posters, and while most come with markers, they often have limited colors. You may want to buy additional dry-erase markers separately.

Pocket charts are soft boards with pockets or slots where you put cards to show a completed task. These charts work best with young kids rather than teens. Magnetic boards have layouts that allow you to drag and drop markers to note which tasks are done. Check reviews before making your purchase, as some poorly made magnetic boards have weaker magnets that fall off easily.

Calendar

Chore charts often come with monthly, weekly or weekday calendars. Some parents prefer monthly calendar charts for older kids and teens whose responsibilities may occur only once or twice a month.

Accessories

Many chore charts come with accessories, such as an assortment of fine-tip markers or reward stickers. Dry-erase sets often come with markers, erasers and nontoxic cleaning sprays.

How much you can expect to spend on a chore chart for teens

Chore charts for teens range in price from about $10-$60, depending on the materials, accessories and level of customization.

Chore chart for teens FAQ

Is there a difference between a behavior chart and a chore chart?

A. Yes. A chore chart focuses on responsibilities and tasks with marked due dates. It makes the assigned tasks very obvious, clearly indicating if and when your teen finishes their assigned chores.

A behavior chart is performance-based and focuses more on things like anger management, manners and respect.

Do you need to purchase an age-specific chore chart for your teen?

A. Not necessarily. Most chore charts work well for kids of all ages, but some charts might seem too immature for older teens and kids. Theoretically, you can use any chore chart as long as it shows the right info. Some families enjoy selecting the chore chart as a family activity because it allows everyone to feel connected and involved.

How can you replace the magnetic pieces for your chore chart if you lost them?

A. Reach out to the manufacturer and ask for replacement pieces. Some brands will send you replacements for free while other companies will charge you for the pieces and cost of shipping. You can also try using a different set of magnets.

What’s the best chore chart for teens to buy?

Top chore chart for teens

Home & Me Magnetic Dry-Erase Chore Chart

What you need to know: This magnetic dry-erase chore chart for teens comes with two boards, a large eraser, magnets and six fine-tip markers.

What you’ll love: The chore chart and calendar planner will help you keep track of your family’s life. The magnetic set also lets you color code with six markers in purple, pink, green, red, blue and black.

What you should consider: The markers sometimes stop working after only a month or two.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chore chart for teens for the money

Magnetic Chart Doctor Chart Chart

What you need to know: This magnetic chore chart hangs on your refrigerator and comes with magnets, five dry-erase markers and an eraser.

What you’ll love: It has a beautiful design and anti-stain technology, making it stain-resistant waterproof. You can also use the chart as a weekly planner or meal planner.

What you should consider: The magnets on the markers are not very strong, so the markers frequently fall off the board.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yaze Magnet Store Magnetic Dry-Erase Chore Chart

What you need to know: Teens, kids and adults alike can utilize this magnetic chore chart. It comes with a strong magnet, five markers and an eraser.

What you’ll love: This premium chart ensures your kids understand their chores and responsibilities for the week. It’s also stain-resistant and simple to clean, and you can use it for your weekly grocery list, meal planner and office planner as well.

What you should consider: The markers are messy, and it takes a long time for the ink to come through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

