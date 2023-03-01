The Grinch, a Lorax and green eggs and ham: These iconic names and images belong to the creative genius of author and cartoonist Theodore Geisel, whose pen name, Dr. Seuss, is attached to some of the most popular children’s books ever written.

The National Read Across America Day takes place every year on March 2, Geisel’s birthday. It has been called Dr. Seuss Day because of this. And as the big day approaches, there are many titles for you and your children to read together. The creative characters and the worlds they live in await you.

In this article: “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and “Hop on Pop.”

Who was Dr. Seuss?

Theodore Seuss Geisel was a popular illustrator who began writing children’s books in the 1950s that eventually became favorites of parents and teachers alike. His books have been translated into 20 languages and have sold hundreds of millions of copies.

What makes Dr. Seuss’ books so popular?

The books teach basics such as counting and vocabulary and have important moral lessons about selflessness and kindness. They all feature the bright, zany characters that made Dr. Seuss one of a kind.

Are there audiobooks?

Some Dr. Seuss books are available in audio format. Some are even read by famous actors that give their own special flair to the tales. Check with your favorite audiobook provider for availability.

Best Dr. Seuss books

“The Cat in the Hat”

For beginning readers, this easy rhymer follows the rainy day exploits of the Cat in the Hat and his friends, Thing 1 and Thing 2, who have trouble planned. This bestseller was made into a blockbuster movie in 2003.

“Green Eggs and Ham”

Early readers will delight in following Sam-I-Am on his defiant breakfast declarations. This all-time Dr. Seuss bestseller made green eggs and ham nearly as popular as the real thing.

“Hop on Pop”

This fast-moving early-reader book is full of quick rhymes all about Dad. It’s a fun read and a great Father’s Day gift idea.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

This classic book explains what the Christmas spirit can do to a hard heart. With the iconic Grinch and Cindy Lou, you and your children will never forget Whoville.

“ABC: An Amazing Alphabet Book!”

A great way for your children to learn the alphabet, this colorful book introduces wild, fun characters. It’s a great way to read and learn together as you end with Zizzer-Zazzer-Zuzz.

“Horton Hears a Who!”

With a wonderful moral about treating people with kindness, children will watch an elephant named Horton show them the way.

“Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

One of the most popular Dr. Seuss books, this wonderfully illustrated story takes the reader through many of life’s highs and lows. It has become a go-to gift book for birthdays, anniversaries and graduations.

“Fox in Socks”

Full of clever rhymes and alliteration, this beginner book is fun to read and helps early readers develop their pronunciation skills with typical Dr. Seuss hilarity.

“The Foot Book: Dr. Seuss’s Wacky Book of Opposites”

Big and small. Fast and slow. Many of the most common opposites are introduced in this fun instructional book that helps children learn about differences.

“The Lorax”

This classic tale helps children learn about caring for the environment. Follow the Lorax in this moving story to learn about sustainability and caring for the Earth.

“Dr. Seuss’s 1 2 3″

This creative book helps young readers learn their numbers and how to count. It incorporates illustrations from some of his most popular books.

“My Book About Me”

This book lets children dream about their futures and keep track of everything they like to do and will do. It’s a popular gift book for birthdays and the start of school.

“Inside Your Outside: All About the Human Body”

Calling on the Cat in the Hat to help readers discover more about the human body, this informative book makes anatomy fun. Sally and Dick go along for the lessons.

“Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?”

This book pulls from Dr. Seuss’s Bright and Early book about sounds. It’s ideal for babies and toddlers to learn sound words while having fun with the reader.

“What Pet Should I Get?”

When two children visit a local pet shop, they discover there are so many animals to choose from. This fun book introduces readers to animals of all kinds, from puppies to kittens to fish, birds and rabbits and more.

“One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish”

This silly rhyming book helps the youngest children enjoy counting and identifying opposites, with wild characters with even wilder names that keep them coming back for more.

“Yertle the Turtle and Other Stories”

With a tip of the hat to Aesop, this book features three modern fables that help young children learn important lessons about greed, pride and vanity. The strong morals of each story come alive with Dr. Seuss’ memorable characters.

Worth checking out

When you can’t make up your mind, check out Dr. Seuss’s Ultimate Beginning Reader Collection, which includes 16 books for young children in an attractive gift box, including “The Cat in the Hat,” “Hop on Pop” and “Dr. Seuss’s 1 2 3.”

