Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
BestReviews
Military
Politics
Washington
Education
Health News
Technology
What’s Trending
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh investigation
WSAV Ahora
Top Stories
Expanded child tax credit payments start July 15
Video
Florida Building Collapse: What we know about the victims
Video
Gov. McMaster vetoes more than $150 million in earmarks from state budget proposal
Video
Savannah Police: Missing mom, 1-year-old son located
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’s Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
On Your Side
Submit Story Ideas
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Woman moves to Savannah only to find her yard scattered with debris, bullet holes in side of home from shootout
Video
Top Stories
Nonprofit robbed of 14 catalytic converters from transportation vans seeks help to make repairs
Video
WSAV NOW
WSAV News 3 Newscast
Live Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
WSAV Ahora
Then and Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
News app
Weather app
Top Stories
Gov. Kemp, first lady visit Savannah early education center working to close COVID-19 learning gap
Video
Top Stories
Memorial Health Children’s Hospital hosts safety event to prevent hot car deaths this summer
Video
Burton Fire captain hailed hero for aiding plane passenger in distress
Video
Effingham Health System unveils rebrand in effort to reach more rural households
Video
Live Oak Public Libraries works to increase access to technology
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Podcast
Golf
Olympics
Georgia Southern
Braves
Jaguars
Atlanta Hawks
Top Stories
Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie East finals at 1-1
Top Stories
Windsor Forest’s D’ante Bass visits UGA and South Carolina, hopes to make decision in August
Video
Savannah Christian QB Spencer Robicheaux to play football at East Tennessee State
Video
Tormenta FC names Jim Robbins first coach of USL W League squad
Video
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1
Features
Contests
Graduation livestream
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
St. Jude Dream Home
Remarkable Women
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Language
The best language translator device
Close
You have been added to WSAV Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
WSAV Breaking News Alerts
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Justice Department sues Georgia over voting laws, Gov. Kemp responds
Video
‘Time to bring justice’: Murdaugh father, son announce $100K reward in double homicide
Video
Expanded child tax credit payments start July 15
Video
Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer
Alysa Carsley