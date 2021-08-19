The ultimate tailgating checklist: Everything you need

Canopies, lanterns and blankets can keep the fun going rain or shine, and games like cornhole keep the entire family engaged.

The ultimate tailgating checklist

Tailgating is a fun way to show off your team pride and have a great time before a game. To ensure you and your family and friends have the best experience possible, it’s important to check that you have everything you’ll need.

Some essentials, like grills, are an obvious item on the checklist, but going beyond the basics can keep you entertained and comfortable, no matter the situation. Canopies, lanterns and blankets can keep the fun going rain or shine, and games like cornhole can keep the entire family engaged.

Everything you need for tailgating

Green Mountain Grills Davy Crockett Sense Mate Wood Pellet Tailgating Grill

This grill is easily portable, weighing only 57 pounds. It has foldable legs that make it simple to fit inside the trunk of a car. There are several ways to power the grill: power cable, battery or car adapter. It also has Wi-Fi features that allow for constant temperature monitoring, even from a distance.

Sold by Amazon

YETI Tundra 65 Cooler

The YETI Tundra 65 Cooler is one of the best on the market. It’s made to be indestructible and reliable. With 3 inches of insulation, this cooler holds cold for extended periods of time and also can be used for hauling hot meats.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

New Star Foodservice Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set

This grilling set includes tongs, a spatula, a cleaning brush and a fork made from stainless steel and wood. It’s a great value for sturdy, reliable grilling tools. This set should cover any basic grilling needs at a tailgate.

Sold by Amazon

Jolly Green Products Ekogrips Premium Heat-Resistant BBQ Gloves

These sturdy heat-resistant gloves are great for protecting your hands while grilling. They’re non-slip, dishwasher-safe and tear-resistant. Their silicone material makes them resistant to stains and odors. They have excellent grip while also allowing for dexterity.

Sold by Amazon

BBQ Bros. Rubs Ultimate Barbecue Spices Seasoning Set

This set of BBQ rubs comes with Carolina, Memphis and New Orleans-style seasonings. Highly rated, these rubs work for different types of grilling. They’re free of gluten and MSG.

Sold by Amazon

Axim USA Bottle Openers, 3-Pack

These bottle openers are sturdy and reliable and ensure there’s more than one bottle opener to go around. They’re crafted from stainless steel and have a rubber-coated handle.

Sold by Amazon

Tupperware One-Touch Reminder 4-Piece Canister Set

This Tupperware set has plenty of space for all your tailgating leftovers and small peep windows so you can see what’s stored inside each container. This set is budget-friendly and well-made, as well as being dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

EZ Up Sierra II Canopy

This canopy is lightweight, only weighing 35 pounds, and has a fast, easy setup. It can provide up to 6 feet of shade with its angled design. It’s fire- and water-resistant and provides 99% UV protection. This tent also has two different height settings for your varied needs.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Quad Portable Camp Chair with 4-Can Cooler

This excellently priced camp chair is comfortable and durable. It has an attached cooler/storage area that can hold up to four cans. It also has a cushioned seat and back and attached cupholder.

Sold by Amazon

National Public Seating Heavy-Duty Folding Table

This durable table holds up to 1,000 pounds and comes with a 10-year warranty. The 18-gauge steel legs fold for easy storage. Priced in the mid-range, it’s a great buy for the money.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Lighting EVER LED Camping Lantern

This lantern has an output of 1,000 lumens. It has 4 different light settings and up to 12 hours of battery life. The lantern can also be used as a power bank for your smartphone and other gadgets. It is also water resistant and is perfect for outdoors.

Sold by Amazon

PortableAnd Extra-Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket

This fleecy blanket is easily portable and has a PEVA waterproof backing. It’s large enough to fit several adults as a picnic blanket or its fleece side can be used for warmth. It’s worth noting that it can only be spot-cleaned.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Camping Expedition First Aid Kit

This first aid kit is reasonably priced and should cover all basic first aid needs. It comes with 205 pieces, including gauze, bandages, pads and antiseptic wipes. All items come in a semi-hard case.

Sold by Amazon

Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle

This candle has a pleasant smell, made from lemongrass, peppermint, rosemary, cedarwood and citronella oils. The waxes are all-natural, and the candle burns for 30 hours. Its tin containers come with lids for easy transport.

Sold by Amazon

GoSports Portable Cornhole Game Set

A portable, lightweight cornhole set perfect for a tailgate. Sized to work for both adults and children, this set comes with two boards and six bags. The boards loop together for easy movement.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker has 360-degree sound. Its waterproof and drop-proof design makes it great for outdoor use. It has 13 hours of battery life and floats in water. It can be paired with another Wonderboom speaker for mono or stereo mode.

Sold by Amazon

Discraft Ultra-Star 175-Gram Super Color Ultra-Star Disc

This 175-gram disc has a fun wrap and is perfect for all frisbee games. It’s the official disc of the USA Ultimate Championship Series.

Sold by Amazon

