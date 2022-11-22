Which Lightning McQueen beds are best?

If your child loves the movie “Cars,” there may be no better way to surprise and impress them at bedtime than with a Lightning McQueen bed. No matter the age of your child, Lightning McQueen beds are a surefire way to make bedtime easier for both of you, and to help liven up playtime in their bedroom.

Choosing which model bed to go with may not be as surefire. Out of a handful of options, this Two-Piece Delta Children Lightning McQueen Bed offers an impressively-realistic take on the style, with working headlights for your children to play with, making it a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Lightning McQueen bed

Placement

It’s important to consider where you plan to put your Lightning McQueen bed. Your intended space will need to accommodate a bed frame. Since some Lightning McQueen beds tend to be somewhat bulkier than other bed frames, it may be important to consider how that might affect the space it’s going into.

Mattress size

Along with the size of the Lightning McQueen bed frame, it’s also important to get a frame that will fit the mattress size you’re planning to use. Lightning McQueen beds typically use a standard-size crib mattress, making it large enough for young kids. However, some models are made to fit a twin-size mattress.

Bed frame materials

A few different Lightning McQueen beds exist out there, so picking out the kind of construction materials you want may help narrow down the options. Most Lightning McQueen beds are made from some kind of hard plastic material, though you may also find some models that are made out of wood.

What to look for in a quality Lightning McQueen bed

Durable

Any kid’s bed needs to be durable enough to hold up against a fair amount of play. This may be even more true for something as cool as a Lightning McQueen bed. Durability comes down to the types of material the bed is made from. Some hard plastic beds are less likely to deteriorate in time than those made from wood.

Safe

Especially for those with young kids, finding a Lightning McQueen bed that is also safe is critically important. Younger kids may require a Lightning McQueen bed with guardrails or other barriers to help prevent your child from falling out of the bed, while older children sleeping in a twin bed may not have this issue.

Stylish

In addition to the more practical components of a Lightning McQueen bed, many users make their choice based on the style of a bed. Many higher-end models may offer a realistic look, working headlights or other feature that plays into the bed’s overall style and function.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lightning McQueen bed

Depending on what you’re looking for in a bed frame, Lightning McQueen beds range a little bit in price. You can find less expensive Lightning McQueen beds ranging from $58-$100, while more expensive models with additional features may cost between $100-$310.

Lightning McQueen bed FAQ

Do Lightning McQueen beds come in a twin size?

A. While most Lightning McQueen toddler beds fit a standard crib mattress, there are ones that come in the twin size. Lightning McQueen twin beds can be found from a variety of online retailers. Most of the twin sizes include a bed frame without the mattress.

Are Lightning McQueen beds made by Disney?

A. Most Lightning McQueen beds are not made by Disney. They are made by other companies with licensed images and decorations inspired by the “Cars” movies.

What are the best Lightning McQueen beds to buy?

Top Lightning McQueen bed

Delta Children Two-Piece Lightning McQueen Twin Bed with Working Headlights

What you need to know: This Lightning McQueen twin bed is the ultimate immersive bed, featuring working headlights and a convincing car design that kids love.

What you’ll love: Made from a sturdy molded plastic, this race car bed from Delta Children features Lightning McQueen’s classic number 95 decal and working headlights that take three LR44 batteries each.

What you should consider: A twin-size mattress is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lightning McQueen bed for the money

Delta Children One-Piece Lightning McQueen Toddler Bed with Guardrails

What you need to know: Those on a budget will appreciate this simple, plastic Lightning McQueen bed at a fair price.

What you’ll love: Made for toddlers, this race car bed is perfect for children 15 months and up. It offers a classic Lightning McQueen design that’s squared off to fit easily in just about any space. It also includes low guardrails for extra safety, but with a design that kids can still get in and out of with ease.

What you should consider: Some users said this model’s guardrails weren’t quite high enough for their young toddlers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Delta Children One-Piece Lightning McQueen Car Bed with Sturdy Wooden Frame

What you need to know: With a wooden bed frame for a standard crib mattress, this model offers some of the more exciting, realistic graphics out there.

What you’ll love: With extra-high guardrails and durable wooden construction, this bed’s graphics are what makes it one of the more-coveted models. It also includes a side panel that matches Lightning McQueen’s in the “Cars” movies, and a super-safe entryway at the foot of the bed.

What you should consider: Some users had difficulty assembling the bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

