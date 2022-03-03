Which bookcase headboard is best?

If your bedroom is lacking bookshelves or you need more creative storage solutions, bookcase headboards are a multipurpose piece of décor. They can help you organize your bedroom and elevate its design while providing quality sleep support.

With the right bookcase headboard, you can eliminate clutter and finally give your favorite decorations the space they deserve. The Bookcase Bed by Discovery World Furniture is the perfect choice for those interested in a premium storage solution with a sophisticated design.

What to know before you buy a bookcase headboard

Storage needs

Your storage needs help determine which bookcase headboard to buy. All bookcase headboards offer some storage, but many prioritize aesthetics over functionality. If you want to put a select few items on display, choose one that leans toward form rather than function. If you have a large amount of clutter, look for one that offers an integrated bed frame with storage.

Size

Your bookcase headboard has to be the right size for your bed as well as for your bedroom. Make sure you measure both the bed and the overall room dimensions before you buy. Certain headboards may fit your bed but take up too much living space, and the last thing you want is to return a heavy, cumbersome box.

Integrated vs. individual

Some headboards offer more than meets the eye. If you’re looking for a multipurpose piece, an integrated headboard and bed frame may be perfect. These products offer great storage space and can help minimize extra furniture such as dressers. Some premium integrated bookcase headboards offer a nightstand in addition to bed support.

What to look for in a quality bookcase headboard

Composition

Bookcase headboards are constructed from a variety of materials depending on the manufacturer and price. Most commonly, they’re made from engineered and solid wood. While engineered wood isn’t as strong as solid, it’s great for affordable furniture. Solid wood is highly durable and naturally beautiful, making it the choice for high-end furniture.

Storage space

Beyond providing basic shelving, quality bookcase headboards provide more robust storage solutions with cabinets, sliding doors and drawers. Good bookcase headboards have a healthy shelf depth, usually at least 6 inches, so you can store large and small items.

Hardware

If you choose a bookcase headboard with drawers, make sure the pulls and slide hardware are made from high-quality materials such as stainless steel or powder coated metal. Avoid metals like nickel that can leave your hands smelling funky.

Design

As the centerpiece of your bedroom, a bookcase headboard should complement and elevate the design aesthetic of the whole space. Top-quality bookcase headboards feature thoughtful design details such as beveled edges on drawers, adjustable shelving and decorative trim.

How much you can expect to spend on a bookcase headboard

Quality bang-for-your-buck buys start around $150, while designer pieces can cost well over $1,000. Premium features like an integrated bed frame or solid wood construction raise the price.

Bookcase headboard FAQ

How do I maintain my engineered wood headboard?

A. While engineered wood with laminate finishes are a great way to bring the cost of your furniture down, they often form pesky mug rings and scratches. To prevent this, dust the surface regularly, use coasters and lightly clean with soap and water.

Can I put a headboard on any type of bed?

A. Generally, standard wooden and metal bed frames support headboards, while higher-end upholstered bed bases often don’t have the option to add a headboard. If your bed frame doesn’t have screw holes for a headboard, opt for a wall-mounted or freestanding option.

What’s the best bookcase headboard to buy?

Top bookcase headboard

Discovery World Furniture Bookcase Bed

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a durable bed support, elegant storage options or both, you can rely on this premium bookcase bed and headboard to function well and look good.

What you’ll love: As an integrated headboard, Discovery’s bookcase is a beautiful all-in-one bookcase, bed and dresser. Featuring solid pine construction and Discovery’s four-step honey lacquer finishing process and European drawer slides, this bookcase bed is as durable as it is detailed. There are abundant storage spaces with two adjustable shelves on the headboard, six under-bed drawers and a hidden cabinet that runs the full length of the bed.

What you should consider: High-end materials drive up the cost as well as assembly time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bookcase headboard for the money

Prepac Bookcase Headboard

What you need to know: This freestanding bookcase headboard offers great storage and requires no permanent installation, making it a breeze to move.

What you’ll love: With an impeccable, scratch-resistant cherry laminate finish, freestanding structure and 5-year warranty on parts, this bookcase headboard is perfect for the frequent mover or city renter. Versatility is the name of the game: it’s compatible with full and queen beds as well as Prepac’s entire line of furniture. This headboard delivers a heap of functionality at a great price.

What you should consider: This bookcase headboard is constructed from engineered wood, making it less durable and significantly heavier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

South Shore Summer Breeze Bookcase Headboard

What you need to know: Display your books and personal treasures in style with this elegant, eco-friendly bookcase headboard.

What you’ll love: South Shore’s headboard is constructed from recovered and recycled engineered wood, making it the go-to eco-friendly choice. Its pleasing aesthetics are enhanced by top-quality paint and simple yet sophisticated trim work. With ample adjustable shelving, a long upper shelf and a convenient cord organization hole, this bookcase headboard achieves high marks for practicality.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the paint lacked durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

