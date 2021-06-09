Best infrared sauna

Level-up your personal care routine with an infrared sauna for an at-home spa experience. An infrared sauna will benefit both your wellness and overall self-care.

The best infrared saunas

Are you interested in incorporating self-care and wellness into your regular routine? If you’re looking to invest in at-home treatments, infrared saunas are some of the best options on the market. The therapeutic heat and light create a soothing effect, helping to reduce anxiety and improve overall wellness. With a wide price range, you’re almost sure to find one that fits your budget.

If you are thinking about purchasing an infrared sauna, you may have some questions about what features to look out for. Whether you want to know how they work or why they’re beneficial for your overall wellness, you can find the information here. This handy buying guide covers everything you need to know about infrared saunas. The top choice is the Therasauna 4-Person Face to Face FAR Infrared Sauna, with its spa-quality experience and luxury features.

What to know about infrared saunas

How infrared saunas work

An infrared sauna is different from the ones you’ll usually find in your local fitness center as they work on a convection heat source, with infrared light warming up a certain space. Infrared saunas are effective at a lower temperature, which is better for the environment. The model types vary from portable styles to wooden models that have a more permanent structure.

Advantages of infrared saunas

With the growth of the infrared sauna market, you’ll be able to find one within your budget. They’ve become increasingly popular during the pandemic as a form of self-care and wellness, as the heat and light create a comforting experience.

What to consider when buying an infrared sauna

Seating

For most infrared saunas, you’ll be required to sit upright. Most models have a one-person capacity, while more expensive infrared saunas can hold up to six people. The most common portable modes usually have a folding chair or stool for one purchase.

Infrared lighting

Infrared saunas utilize radiant heat from several possible elements, including heat lamps. This type of sauna typically uses far-infrared emitters, which are most common in wooden models. When the heat hits your body, it’s radiated back and warms the area inside your sauna.

EMF

EMF stands for electromagnetic fields, which are produced by everyday items, including your infrared saunas. An infrared sauna produces a low level of EMF that makes them safe for regular use. Keep an eye out for brands with a lower EMF level, which they usually heavily market on their packaging and product descriptions.

Health

Before you can use an infrared sauna, you want to make sure you don’t have any health issues restricting your use. If you have high blood pressure or other related illnesses, it’s a good idea to seek medical advice first. When you’re just starting with an infrared sauna, keep your sessions short to five minutes, then work your way up to 20 minutes.

How much can you expect to spend on an infrared sauna?

You can expect to pay anything from $130-$3,000 on your infrared sauna depending on the brand and features. The cheaper versions are usually portable and blanket styles, with the chair portable options being the most affordable, while blanket styles are slightly more expensive. If you want a wooden infrared sauna or one with a higher occupancy capacity, you can expect to pay over $1,000.

Infrared sauna FAQ

How do I repair my infrared sauna?

A. If your infrared sauna needs repaired, it’s a good idea to contact the manufacturer directly. If the warranty still covers it, the manufacturer may dispatch a technician to look at it for you. If they can’t do this, they’ll usually be able to provide you with a list of recommended sauna repair services.

Can I use a different chair in my portable infrared sauna?

A. It’s usually a good idea to stick with the chair that came with your infrared sauna. These are usually made with a heat-safe material that won’t melt or burn you inside the sauna. Other chairs may not be suitable for your sauna and could introduce bacteria or dirt into the system.

What are the best infrared saunas to buy?

Top infrared sauna

TheraSauna 4 Person Face to Face FAR Infrared Sauna

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a spa-quality experience at-home for the ultimate relaxation, this is the infrared sauna for you.

What you’ll love: The radiant FAR infrared heat penetrates deep into your muscles and joints for the best therapy experience. It has a patented stable heat system which provides numerous health benefits, including detoxification and pain relief. This infrared sauna is beautifully handcrafted and has a customizable control system. It will comfortably fit four people.

What you should consider: This luxury experience comes with a high price tag, but it’s worth it for the features.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top infrared sauna for the money

Serenelife Portable Full Size Infrared Home Spa

What you need to know: This portable, full-size infrared sauna gives you value for money with high-quality performance.

What you’ll love: This full-size sauna is portable while still being long enough to give you a comfortable experience. It includes a sauna chair and heated footpad. The heating element gives you an effective all-over body treatment. The wired controller features a timer and auto-heat setting.

What you should consider: The setup instructions are a little basic, so you may find them less than helpful while assembling this model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

IdealSauna Infrared IR Negative Ion Portable Indoor Personal Spa Sauna

What you need to know: This portable infrared sauna works on a negative ion infrared heating element for added convenience. Ten minutes in the infrared sauna will give you the same effect as 30 minutes of jogging.

What you’ll love: It only takes five minutes for this infrared sauna to heat up, with the timer offering a maximum time of 30 minutes. This model also includes a heating footpad and chair for added comfort.

What you should consider: As this is a portable sauna that requires you to sit down, it’s a good idea to double-check whether it’ll work with your height if you’re on the taller side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Heiling writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.