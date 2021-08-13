Menstrual & Personal Cleaning

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Back To School
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Health News
Technology
What’s Trending
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigation
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Top Stories
CDC recommends extra COVID vaccine doses for vulnerable Americans
Chatham County Health Dept. head: COVID positivity rates higher than Jan. peak
Video
Some rural hospitals in Southeast Georgia overwhelmed with COVID-19 surge
Video
Beaufort Memorial temporarily closes urgent care location
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’s Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Back To School
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
Then and Now
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Healthy Savannah, YMCA work to improve pedestrian safety as more students walk to school
Video
Top Stories
Savannah Fire Dept. awards firefighters for outstanding service in annual ceremony
Video
SCCPSS tackles learning loss created by remote school year
Video
SCCPSS implements free lunches for all students
Video
SCCPSS addresses bus driver shortage for upcoming school year
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
15 in 15
Japan 2020
College Sports
Podcast
Golf
Georgia Southern
Braves
Jaguars
Top Stories
COVID-19 impacts schedule for Benedictine, Richmond Hill
Top Stories
15 Teams in 15 Days: Depth is the name of the game for Benedictine
Video
15 Teams in 15 Days: Kleinpeter-Odom combo ready for one last ride at Savannah Country Day
Video
15 Teams in 15 Days: Welch returns to “second home” to coach Jenkins
Video
PODCAST Ep. 81: High school football preseason impressions, WRBL’s Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson
Video
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Menstrual & Personal Cleaning
Best menstrual pads for heavy flow
Close
You have been added to WSAV Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
WSAV Breaking News Alerts
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
Thunderbolt restaurant closes due to staffing shortage
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Derenne Avenue
Video
COVID closure: Ware County Schools suspends all classes for 2 weeks
Some rural hospitals in Southeast Georgia overwhelmed with COVID-19 surge
Video