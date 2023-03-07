What will be in the ‘Everyone Wins’ Nominee Gift Bag for a select few at the Oscars?

It was recently announced that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing the viral sensation “Naatu Naatu.” This show-stopping dance number from “RRR” by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose has already created a great deal of buzz.

Distinctive Assets, a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, is hoping to take advantage of all the press surrounding the awards show by gifting nominees with the ultimate swag bag prior to the event. The hope is that the exposure can bring attention to these quality products from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses.

What is the ultimate swag bag?

The “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bag is not affiliated with the Oscars or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in any way. It’s a phenomenal goodie bag given to each and every nominee the week before the live event. It’s filled with gifts from a broad array of diverse and inclusive small businesses that are hoping their products will gain meaningful exposure from being associated with Hollywood’s biggest names on its biggest night.

Lash Fary, Founder of Distinctive Assets, said, “While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor goal. This is a straightforward win/win. These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products. Marketing and advertising can and must coexist with the ever-present reporting of bad news globally. This isn’t frivolity; it’s basic economics.”

Best products in the ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag

Opopop Flavor Wrapped Kernels Variety Popcorn Pack

Each kernel of Opopop is pre-wrapped in flavor, so every bite has a full, robust taste after popping. You don’t have to add anything, just pop it in the included popper, and it’s ready to go. The variety pack includes seven flavors ranging from Vanilla Cake Pop to Maui Heat.

Sold by Amazon (just the popper) and Opopop (popper and 7 pouches)

Harmless Harvest Raw Organic Coconut Water

The mission of Harmless Harvest is to make the most delicious products possible in the most ethical way possible. The company’s coconut water uses minimally processed young coconuts grown on farms in Thailand to achieve a refreshing straight-from-the-coconut taste.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Clif Bar Thins Snack Bars

Clif Bars are a tasty 100-calorie snack that gives you the pick-me-up you need to get through your day. Clif Bar Thins are made with organic rolled oats and plant-based ingredients. They come in three flavors: Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Peanut Brownie and White Chocolate Macadamia Nut.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

With its gentle bubbles and crisp flavor, S. Pellegrino’s sparkling water is an icon of Italian style. This beverage has been naturally filtered by the Italian Alps via a 30-year underground journey. With no calories, low sodium and no artificial colors or flavors, it is a refreshing alternative to soda.

Sold by Walmart

Shinery Radiance Wash

Shinery Radiance Wash is the first hand soap designed to clean your jewelry as you wash your hands. The plant-based surfactants remove beauty product buildup, dirt, oil, lotions and more from your jewelry and let water from the faucet wash them down the drain so your rings and things are always at their sparkliest.

Sold by Shinery

ReFa Fine Bubble S Beauty Showerhead

The remarkable ultra-fine and micro-bubbles that come out of this shower head are small enough to remove impurities from your pores. You can also adjust this shower head to hydrate your skin. This hydro-technology can turn your shower time into a relaxing beauty routine.

Sold by ReFa USA

Havaianas Luggage

If you like to travel, you’ll love this colorful new luggage from Havaianas. It features a hard shell exterior made of polycarbonate so you can be confident your belongings are protected. The detachable silicone laptop bag means you can keep all your essentials within reach for the entire flight.

Sold by Havaianas

Other swag worth checking out

This elegant ReFa Heart Brush detangles and adds sheen with one swipe to give you smooth, silky hair.

Jambys make clothing called Performance Inactivewear that’s specifically designed to be worn inside.

Frontera is the number one Chilean wine brand in the United States. This cabernet sauvignon has a fruity bouquet of chocolate, red plums and vanilla.

Comvita’s Manuka Honey is sustainably sourced from wild Manuka flowers in New Zealand. It boosts compounds that help bolster the body’s natural healing process.

If you’re looking for comfortable, lightweight footwear with a touch of the Brazilian spirit, these Havaianas flip-flops check all the right boxes.

