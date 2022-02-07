Best orange color corrector

Orange color corrector will make dark under-eye circles a thing of the past and give you a bright, refreshed look.

Which orange color corrector is best?

While it may sound counterintuitive to layer on such a bright color under your eyes, orange color corrector can be a game-changer if you’re looking to cover up dark undereye circles or hollows.. Using the color wheel opposite of orange on bluish shadows under your eyes cancels them out almost as if by magic. If you’re looking for an effective, easy-to-use orange color corrector, Too Faced Peach Perfect Instant Coverage Concealer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an orange color corrector

Orange … maybe

Color correctors are a bit different than concealers because instead of matching your skin tone to cover undereye circles, color correctors cancel them out. Precisely what shade of color corrector you should use on the dark circles and hollows under your eyes depends on your skin color. Orange is the preferred color for darker skin tones. If your skin is dark, definitely lean in to a fully orange color corrector to balance out the color under your eyes. If you have lighter skin, you’ll want more of a peach color. Look for a sheer, buildable color to keep from over-correcting, which can make the product show. The point of the orange or peach color corrector is to have it disappear behind concealer.

Blendability is key

Since the job of color corrector is to disappear, you’ll want to choose one that blends easily and leaves no harsh edges. The mix of the two colors that oppose each other on the color wheel balances them both out. This gives your concealer a neutral base to fully erase your under-eye circles. Finish with powder for lively, rested-looking eyes.

Moisturize

The skin under the eye is the most delicate on the face, so you want to avoid tugging. In order to help under-eye products go on smoothly, apply them to a well-moisturized base. After your moisturizer has settled in, apply under-eye products with care. If you’re using your fingers, apply the product with light dabs. If using a brush or sponge, don’t press too hard and blend carefully.

What to look for in a quality orange color corrector

A cream or gel that goes on smoothly

Because of the fragility of the skin around the eye, after you moisturize, you want to apply products that glide over the skin easily with no pulling. You may also want to gently warm the product between your fingers for a moment before applying to make it easier to smooth over the whole under-eye area.

Shine or matte

Color correctors come in both matte and “illuminating,” which generally means they have reflective ingredients that make them shiny. While this shine is ultimately covered with concealer, foundation and powder, its light-reflecting qualities can still show through. If you’re prone to shine due to oily skin, you may want to choose a matte orange color corrector to avoid unwanted shine.

Sheer

Because orange color corrector’s job is just to cancel out the bluish tones of the under-eye area, it doesn’t need to be too thick or obvious. A sheer, buildable product will look more natural while still covering circles.

How much you can expect to spend on orange color corrector

Expect to pay in the $10-$30 range for an orange color corrector.

Orange color corrector FAQ

Will an orange color corrector show under my makeup?

A. No. The point of orange color corrector is to cancel out the blue of under-eye circles, not to call attention to under your eyes. A little goes a long way, so dab on, blend well and cover completely with concealer, foundation and powder.

Can I use an orange color corrector on blemishes or red spots?

A. For blemishes or red spots, you’ll want a green color corrector. Since the functioning principle of color correctors is using a color opposite of what you’re looking to conceal, the green cancels out the red of blemishes. Orange color corrector is for bluish/purple spots, like under-eye circles and bruises.

What’s the best orange color corrector to buy?

Top orange color corrector

Too Faced Peach Perfect Instant Coverage Concealer

What you need to know: This orange color corrector is subtle and creamy, gliding on with minimal effort. It offers full coverage of dark circles and comes in a variety of color options.

What you’ll love: This product is waterproof, so it has staying power. Its high pigmentation will cover most dark circles, and the matte finish will keep shine away.

What you should consider: The scent of this product is pronounced. While most find it pleasant, if you’re sensitive to smells, test this one out before buying.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top orange color corrector for the money

NYX Professional Makeup 3C Color Correcting Concealer Palette

What you need to know: This is a full palette of color correctors, providing not just a selection of oranges and yellow for under-eye correction, but also green for blemishes, and purple to even out yellow tones in skin.

What you’ll love: The creamy nature of these correctors make application a breeze. The variety of oranges and yellow mean that you’ll be able to precisely combat your unique under-eye hues.

What you should consider: This palette leans to the lighter colors, so if you have dark skin, you may want to opt for a palette with a more intense orange.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Maybelline New York Master Camo Color Correcting Pen

What you need to know: The precise blender tip makes application simple and foolproof, so you can put the product exactly where you need it with no missteps.

What you’ll love: A selection of colors means there is an option for just about every skin tone, and the highly blendable formula makes it easy to cover only where you need to.

What you should consider: Some fair-skinned users report the apricot shade is too dark for them and prefer the pink that’s marketed as a solution for dullness.

Where to buy: Amazon

