Which Charlotte Tilbury bronzer is best?

Charlotte Tilbury has earned quite a reputation as a celebrity makeup artist, working with models such as Kate Moss and designers like Burberry and Tom Ford. Charlotte Tilbury bronzers are available in multiple formulas, so you can choose a bronzer that offers the exact look you want. They also come in different finishes and contain high-quality ingredients. If you’re looking for a natural-looking matte bronzer that works for any skin type, the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer is a premium option.

What to know before you buy a Charlotte Tilbury bronzer

Formula

Charlotte Tilbury bronzers are available in two formulas: powder and liquid.

Powder bronzers are the most common option and the easiest to use. They come in pans housed in a compact, so they’re similar to pressed setting powder, blush or highlighter. They’re best applied with a makeup brush, too. Depending on the ingredients, the formula can work well for most skin types. But it’s an excellent option for oily skin because it helps absorb oil to prevent shine. Powder bronzer also travels well, making it easy to toss in your bag for touch-ups during the day.

Liquid bronzers have a thin, liquid-like consistency that blends easily into the skin. They’re applied with a brush or a makeup sponge but are usually a little trickier to apply than powder formulas. They work best for normal and dry skin because they often feature a hydrating formula. A liquid bronzer may make oily skin look greasy, though.

Singles vs. palette

Charlotte Tilbury powder bronzers are available in single shades or a palette with multiple shades. Those in palettes usually contain a bronzer shade and a highlighter shade, so you can bronze, contour and highlight your face all with one product.

If you’re only in the market for a bronzer, then you’re better off choosing a Charlotte Tilbury single bronzer. But if you need multiple face products, a Charlotte Tilbury bronzing palette is usually a better value.

Ingredients

Charlotte Tilbury bronzers stand out for the high-quality ingredients, which help them look and perform better on the skin. For example, some formulas contain hyaluronic acid, so they hydrate the skin and give it a softer, smoother look. Most of the bronzers also contain mica that’s treated with amino acids, giving the makeup a smooth texture and helping it last longer on the skin.

What to look for in a quality Charlotte Tilbury bronzer

Shade range

Bronzers aren’t generally available in as many shades as foundations or concealers. That’s because they’re usually pretty sheer, so one shade can work for multiple skin tones.

Most Charlotte Tilbury bronzers only come in two shades: light/medium and medium/deep. However, some formulas come in four shade options: fair, medium, tan and deep. You’ll usually get the most flattering look if you choose a bronzer that’s available in more shades, so you can get a better fit for your skin tone.

Finish

Charlotte Tilbury offers bronzers with matte and semimatte finishes.

Matte bronzers have a flat finish, so they don’t add any shine to the skin. They’re an ideal option for oily skin because they won’t make your complexion look greasy.

Semimatte bronzers have a very subtle sheen, so their finish resembles natural skin. They work well for most skin types, including normal and dry. Both finishes work well for bronzing and contouring, so they’re highly versatile.

Packaging

As a luxury beauty brand, Charlotte Tilbury products feature extremely high-end packaging with an impressive look and feel. The powder bronzers are housed in striking gold compacts or palettes with a mirror inside the lid. Some of these bronzer compacts are even refillable, so you can purchase a replacement pan for the compact when you run out of the powder.

Charlotte Tilbury liquid bronzers come in a wand with a squeeze tube and a sponge applicator at the end. The packaging allows you to apply the bronzer directly from the tube, but you’ll need a brush or sponge to fully blend in the bronzer.

How much you can expect to spend on a Charlotte Tilbury bronzer

Charlotte Tilbury bronzers typically cost $29-$75. Miniature bronzers and replacement pans usually range from $29-$39, but liquid bronzers, full-size powder bronzers and palettes cost between $40-$75.

Charlotte Tilbury bronzer FAQ

Are Charlotte Tilbury bronzers cruelty free?

A. Like all of the brand’s products, Charlotte Tilbury bronzers are cruelty free. The company doesn’t test on animals, use suppliers that test on animals or sell their products in countries that require animal testing. As a result, Charlotte Tilbury has earned cruelty-free certification from Cruelty Free International’s Leaping Bunny Program.

What’s the best way to apply Charlotte Tilbury bronzer?

A. For the powder bronzers, it’s best to use a dense brush that can blend the powder seamlessly into the skin. Angled brushes typically work best. If you’re using a Charlotte Tilbury liquid bronzer, you can apply it to your skin right from the tube and then use a makeup sponge or a synthetic brush that won’t absorb the bronzer to blend the makeup into your skin.

What’s the best Charlotte Tilbury bronzer to buy?

Top Charlotte Tilbury bronzer

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer

What you need to know: This award-winning matte bronzer offers a sun-kissed look and a soft-focus finish that flatters all skin types.

What you’ll love: It contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and mica to help the powder last longer on the skin. It helps blur the look of pores and other textures. The bronzer pans are refillable to reduce waste. It’s available in four shades.

What you should consider: Some users find the lighter shades to be too light for a true bronzing effect.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Charlotte Tilbury bronzer for the money

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo

What you need to know: This travel-size version of the brand’s famous bronzer and highlighter palette is ideal for contouring and sculpting the face.

What you’ll love: The formula is buildable, so you can customize the bronzer’s coverage. It features Light Flex Technology that captures the light for a luminous glow. The size is perfect for travel.

What you should consider: It only comes in one shade, so it may not flatter all skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand

What you need to know: This soft-focus liquid bronzer works well for bronzing and contouring and allows for easy application with its built-in sponge applicator.

What you’ll love: It features specialty pigments that adhere well to the skin. It has a semi-matte finish that flatters most skin types. It’s extremely lightweight and easy to blend. It’s travel-friendly, too.

What you should consider: It can dry somewhat quickly, so you have to blend it in quickly, or it may appear patchy.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

