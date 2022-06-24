Which Blinc mascara is best?

Our eyes express so much about us: our mood, our thoughts and, depending on the makeup we use, our style. That’s why, for most people who wear makeup, mascara ranks as the top product we simply would never live without. Blinc mascara, in particular, has risen to the top of the market with its unique “tubing” formula and stylish brush and wand. For a mascara that’s sure to have you shining day or night, the Blinc Original Tubing Mascara is a top pick.

What to know before you buy a Blinc mascara

Formula

Blinc’s claim to fame is their “tube-forming” mascara, which dries and locks around your eyelashes so that your makeup holds for hours. It’s waterproof, buildable mascara that doesn’t flake off, smudge, clump or run. Most mascara is oil-based, which can cause it to flake or run as paint would. With tubing mascara, you’re also less likely to have eye irritation or infections. It’s mascara flaking and getting into your eyes that normally causes those issues. One potential downside, though, is that tubing formula does tend to dry out in the tube faster than regular mascara.

Volumizing vs. lengthening mascara

With any mascara, you’ll get some amount of va-va-voom. However, if you’re looking to make a real statement, Blinc offers volumizing mascara, which will help build more mascara on your eyelashes.

On the other hand, if you’re more interested in length, you can try a mascara that focuses less on volume and more on drawing out your eyelashes. You can also try using a priming mascara before your Blinc mascara. Additionally, combining mascara with a smoky eye makeup look brings out your eyes even more. It is especially good for a night out.

Good for sensitive eyes and skin

While the Blinc’s tubing formula is waterproof, it’s surprisingly delicate on your eyes and the sensitive skin around them. Blinc mascara is clinically-tested, hypoallergenic and entirely vegan.

What to look for in a quality Blinc mascara

Brush

Though a mascara’s formula makes a huge difference in how long it stays on, the brush itself controls the application, so be sure to pick one that suits your lashes. Volumizing, anti-clump and lengthening brushes all address different preferences.

Wand shape

Aside from the brush itself, the shape of the wand may help you angle and form your eyelashes. Go for a wand that’s sturdy but not brittle, and make sure it’s made of solid materials so that it won’t break if you drop it. The wand’s flexibility can also help give you extra control when you apply your makeup.

Color

Blinc mascara is available in black and brown, so there are options to choose from if you’d prefer a lighter or darker finish for your lashes.

How much you can expect to spend on Blinc mascara

Blinc mascara costs the same per tube no matter the type. Blinc mascara costs $26 per tube. If you buy in bulk or order a subscription, it brings the cost per individual mascara down a few dollars.

Blinc mascara FAQ

If Blinc mascara is waterproof and smudge-proof, how do I take it off?

A. While Blinc mascara can’t be smudged or washed off, the combination of gentle pressure and warm water is enough to safely remove your makeup.

How long does mascara last?

A. All mascara lasts three to six months once it’s been opened. Once your mascara has passed that time, throw it out. Old mascara is prone to flaking, drying out or even becoming unsafe to use. Tubing mascara, in particular, can be quicker to dry out. Be sure to keep an eye on your mascara so you can replace it when the time comes.

What can I do to make my mascara pop?

A. Aside from investing in a quality mascara, there’s more you can do to get the most out of your makeup.

Start with a primer. A priming mascara will prep your eyelashes, coating them so that the mascara stands out even more. What’s more, it conditions your lashes and helps prevent smudging and running.

Apply your mascara in layers to build up volume and lengthen eyelashes for maximum glam.

End by brushing out your lashes with a small eyelash brush to separate your lashes and prevent any clumping.

What’s the best Blinc mascara to buy?

Top Blinc mascara

Blinc Original Tubing Mascara

What you need to know: You can’t go wrong with a classic. This is the mascara that put Blinc on the map, and customers still rave that it has changed their makeup game.

What you’ll love: Blinc has produced this original mascara since the ’90s, and it has remained a fan favorite. The tubing formula locks into lashes. You can wear this mascara for hours without worrying about smudging, even if you wear glasses.

What you should consider: It doesn’t specifically volumize or lengthen, if you’re looking for those effects. Some buyers wish it offered more volume.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Blinc mascara for the money

Blinc UltraVolume Tubing Mascara

What you need to know: This glamorous and buildable mascara won Allure magazine’s Best of Beauty award in 2021.

What you’ll love: This mascara offers all the pluses of the original Blinc mascara with added volume. The delicate, small bristles on the brush help separate your lashes. The matte jet-black finish leaves you with a striking eye look.

What you should consider: It may be more prone to clumping than the original mascara. It’s only available in black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Worth checking out

Blinc Amplified Tubing Mascara

What you need to know: This volumizing mascara adds more pizazz and comes in two colors (black and brown).

What you’ll love: Wear this eye-popping mascara all day and night without having to worry about it wiping off. It is less wet than the original formula, so it may be easier for some buyers who are more accustomed to traditional mascara.

What you should consider: Some fans of the Blinc’s original formula dislike this mascara’s different texture, even though it also is a tubing mascara.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

