The best baby travel system in 2021

Babies have the potential to double their birth weight in the first five months, and many triple it before they are a year old.

What is the best baby travel system?

Just leaving the house with a newborn baby can be an exhausting experience. Packing up the stroller with food, diapers and all the essentials is time-consuming. If you want to go for a drive, that once required a whole new set of equipment, but now a baby travel system makes transportation significantly easier.

There are quality strollers and car seats that you can purchase separately, but baby travel systems combine a full-size baby stroller with a car seat and bassinet all in one piece of equipment. You can even mix and match certain brands to get the exact models you want. If you’re lugging around a backpack carrier or a baby carrier for when you get to your destination, why not cut down on as much extra equipment as possible?

Not only are baby travel systems more convenient, but they are less expensive than purchasing each piece of equipment separately. They also have room for you to store your accessories and act as a multi-purpose travel bag.

How long will a baby travel system last?

New parents rip through packs of diapers, and clothes never seem to last as long as you think they will. If you purchase the correct baby travel system, it will last your newborn from birth right up until he or she is a toddler. Given the versatility, it will act as the only stroller and car seat you will ever need.

Prices vary, and even though there are quality budget options on the market, if you want your travel system to last, consider purchasing a high-end model. A higher-quality model is less likely to need replacing before your child outgrows it. If you have more than one child, a quality travel system can serve both.

How safe is a baby travel system?

As long as you follow the instructions and assemble the system correctly, a baby travel system is just as safe as any standard car seat or stroller, but the same guidelines still apply. According to the Mayo Clinic, the safest place for a car seat is in the back seat, away from the airbags. It’s still best to practice unclipping and installing each piece before putting your child into the seats.

Make sure to check the expiration date on the car seat to make sure your model has the most up-to-date safety features. The average car seat lasts six years from when it first goes on sale, so consider that when making your purchase.

A quality baby travel system is both safe and durable. There are even some models specifically designed for you to use when jogging. You also want to consider where you plan to use it, as some systems are geared more toward high-traffic urban areas where they will need to collapse easily for public transportation.

What are the best baby travel systems?

Best overall baby travel system

Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System

This option is designed to fit both infants and older toddlers between 4 and 30 pounds. It’s easy to adjust, transport and remove the infant car seat from the lightweight stroller frame. You can change the height on the handle for comfort, and the reliable one-touch brakes make it so you can park the stroller without worrying it will roll away.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Best baby travel system for joggers

Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System

A great budget option for jogging travel systems, this has extra-large wheels and an oversized storage basket for all of your baby’s travel accessories. This option is suitable for children and infants of all ages. However, you should not jog with your baby until they can control their neck and head around 8 months old.

Where to buy: Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and Kohls

Most affordable baby travel systems

Evenflo Urbini Omni Plus Modular Travel System

This is one of the best-priced reversible seats on the market for under $200. This multi-functional travel system features six configurations. The only downside is that the width is a bit more narrow than some others, which could limit how long your child can use it.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Safety 1st Smooth Ride Travel System with OnBoard 35 LT Infant Car Seat

At one of the best prices on the market, this remains a solid option. This stroller has all of the must-haves. It’s easy to fold, transport and exceeds federal safety stands.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best mid-range baby travel system

Graco Modes Travel System

This travel system features one of the most popular strollers and car seats in one unit. The three-in-one stroller works as a built-in bassinet, infant car seat and toddler stroller. You can adjust all of the modes to any height. Though durable, the wheels are plastic, so it’s not recommended for rougher terrain.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Graco FastAction Fold Sport Click Connect Travel System

This model is all about ease. Maneuvering and collapsibility are game-changing features in this click-connect travel system. The three-wheel design makes taking twists and turns seamless, and there’s a large storage basket underneath to fit an oversized diaper bag and much more.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and Kohls

Best luxury baby travel systems

Britax B-Free & B-Safe Ultra Travel System

This high-end system has the highest weight limit of our recommended travel systems, giving you the ability to load up your stroller with all of the baby’s must-haves. It can support your growing children up to 65 pounds. The massive canopy will keep the children fully shaded, and the seven pockets are easily accessible from all angles, so you can grab anything you need in an instant.

Where to buy: Amazon and Kohls

UPPAbaby Vista V2 Stroller + Mesa Infant Car Seat

This stroller is pure luxury. It’s convenient and perfect for growing families, as it can support two infant car seats and bassinets with more configurations than anything else on the market. This system might cost a little more, but the rave customer reviews confirm that it’s a good investment.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Travel System

Not every system will work for every location, so this city mini-travel system is designed for urban areas and public transportation. The adjustable handlebar, hand-operated parking brake combined, ultra-lightweight design and easy collapsibility make this option excellent for city use.

Where to buy: Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

