Best orthodontic pacifier

Pacifiers aren’t designed to be used forever. Trying to make them last past their natural life span can be dangerous for your baby’s health. Always replace your pacifiers when necessary.

Which orthodontic pacifier is best?

Finding the right pacifier can be a daunting task considering the range of options parents have to face. Even if you think you found the right one your baby may reject it entirely. Despite these challenges, a good pacifier is more than worth it for the benefits it leads to for both parent and child.

One of the best orthodontic pacifiers is the Philips AVENT Soothie Pacifier. This pacifier is utilized by many hospitals for newborn babies. It’s also easy to clean and is made from BPA-free silicone.

What to know before you buy an orthodontic pacifier

Nipple shape

The nipple shape is typically what sets an orthodontic pacifier apart from standard pacifiers. Compared to a standard pacifier’s ball-like tip, orthodontic pacifiers have tips designed to prevent your baby from developing jaw issues. Many orthodontic pacifiers have angled nipples and/or flattened bottoms, but not all. If a pacifier is orthodontic it will clearly say in the item description.

Size

All pacifiers come in sizes designed to comfortably fit babies of different age ranges. The most common size is newborn, meaning babies that are 3 months old or younger. Age ranges then switch to an “X months or older” sizing, typically in the ranges of 3+, 6+, 12+, 16+ and finally 18+.

What to look for in a quality orthodontic pacifier

Nipple material

The nipple of an orthodontic pacifier is usually made of silicone, latex or rubber.

Silicone: Silicone is the cheapest and most common material used in orthodontic pacifiers. They’re durable and easy to clean but can be too hard for some babies.

Silicone is the cheapest and most common material used in orthodontic pacifiers. They’re durable and easy to clean but can be too hard for some babies. Latex: Latex is softer than silicone but isn’t as durable, especially for babies that have begun teething. Worse, some babies are allergic to latex.

Latex is softer than silicone but isn’t as durable, especially for babies that have begun teething. Worse, some babies are allergic to latex. Rubber: Rubber is entirely natural and fully biodegradable. It’s also softer than silicone but still relatively durable. It does still contain enough latex to cause a reaction to those who are allergic.

Shield

The shield, or base, is the portion of an orthodontic pacifier that holds the nipple so the baby doesn’t swallow it. They come in many sizes, shapes and designs but one universal factor is the presence of ventilation holes that prevent the baby from choking.

Other considerations

Two of the most common optional aspects of an orthodontic pacifier are the handle and if it’s glow-in-the-dark or not. Handles allow for a parent to quickly, easily and safely remove the pacifier from their baby’s mouth and typically come in the shape of rings or knobs. Glow-in-the-dark pacifiers are designed for use with sleeping babies so parents can quickly locate the pacifier in the dark if needed.

How much you can expect to spend on an orthodontic pacifier

Orthodontic pacifiers are no more or less expensive than any other pacifier, meaning you can find options that cost anywhere between a dollar or two and as much as $15. Most pacifiers fall between $3-$10.

Orthodontic pacifier FAQ

What’s the best way to clean an orthodontic pacifier?

A. That depends on how old your baby is as well as the pacifier you’re using. When babies are 6 months old and younger, their immune systems are very weak. This means you’ll need to be rigorous in ensuring your pacifier is completely sanitized by boiling it or running it through your dishwasher if your pacifier is dishwasher-safe. Once they’re older than 6 months, a good scrubbing in hot, soapy water should be just fine.

How likely is it that my baby won’t like the pacifier I bought?

A. It’s likely. Babies are finicky by nature and they may not like any of the aspects of a given pacifier, including the size and shape of the nipple or base. Don’t be afraid to keep trying pacifiers until you find one your baby likes. Just stick to the inexpensive options while you do so. Some babies do refuse to use pacifiers altogether though, preferring to suck on their thumb instead.

What’s the best orthodontic pacifier to buy?

Top orthodontic pacifier

Philips AVENT Soothie Pacifier

What you need to know: This soft orthodontic pacifier is an excellent choice for any family looking to soothe their baby while maintaining their oral health.

What you’ll love: This orthodontic pacifier is available in 0-3 month and 3-9 month sizes as well as three color options. This brand of pacifier is commonly used in hospitals for newborns. It can be cleaned easily by boiling and is made of BPA-free silicone.

What you should consider: Babies can be particular about pacifier nipple shapes, and this shape may not be the right one for them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top orthodontic pacifier for the money

NUK Comfy Orthodontic Pacifiers

What you need to know: This orthodontic pacifier is available in the widest range of colors and package sizes to fit any family’s budget.

What you’ll love: This pacifier is available in two sizes (0-6 months and 6-18 months), three package sizes (three, five or six) and comes in several color options outside the usual pink and blue. These pacifiers can be safely washed in the top rack of your dishwasher.

What you should consider: Some babies may have a strong enough suction to rip the nipple from the base after long enough use. Some parents complained these pacifiers generate high noise levels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

The First Years GumDrop Newborn Pacifier

What you need to know: This newborn-focused orthodontic pacifier uses a unique shape to maximize your baby’s comfort.

What you’ll love: A dip at the top of the pacifier allows the body to remain separated from your baby’s nose for ease of breathing and comfort. It’s available in packs of two or five and comes in either green/blue or pink/purple.

What you should consider: The silicone construction is harder than other orthodontic pacifier brands which your baby may not want to use. It’s only for use by newborns (3 months or younger).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

