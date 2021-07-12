Ovens, Ranges & Range Hoods

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
BestReviews
Military
Politics
Washington
Education
Health News
Technology
What’s Trending
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh investigation
WSAV Ahora
Top Stories
FCC gives state prisons tech options to quash cellphones
Healthy Savannah, YMCA seek community input for vaccine awareness through open forum
Video
With COVID hitting summer camps, are schools next?
US consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’s Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
On Your Side
Submit Story Ideas
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Port Wentworth boil water advisory remains in effect
Video
Top Stories
Woman moves to Savannah only to find her yard scattered with debris, bullet holes in side of home from shootout
Video
WSAV NOW
WSAV News 3 Newscast
Live Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
WSAV Ahora
Then and Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
News app
Weather app
Top Stories
Healthy Savannah, YMCA seek community input for vaccine awareness through open forum
Video
Top Stories
Local nonprofit looking to put an end to childhood hunger
Video
Local business owner empowers kids to be their own boss
Video
PETA sees increase in abandoned pets amid hurricane season
Video
Tropical Storm Elsa: Tybee Island aftermath
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Podcast
Golf
Olympics
Georgia Southern
Braves
Jaguars
Top Stories
Flat Stanley Cup: Lightning dent hockey’s holy grail after another Tampa boat parade
Top Stories
WATCH IT BACK: Tampa celebrates Lightning with championship boat parade
Video
‘I’m up for the challenge’: Hilton Head linebacker Jaylen Sneed commits to Notre Dame
Video
Marlins’ López Ks MLB-mark 9 in a row at start, tops Braves
Gallery
Braves star Acuña out for season after tearing ACL in game
Features
Contests
Graduation livestream
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
St. Jude Dream Home
Remarkable Women
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Ovens, Ranges & Range Hoods
The best stainless steel range
Close
You have been added to WSAV Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
WSAV Breaking News Alerts
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
‘We all quit’: Burger King workers leave now-viral message on store sign
Police: Liposuction machine was package that shut bridge
2 found guilty of murdering community activist Shawntray Grant
Video
Commemorative bricks from former Jenkins High School offered to the public
Chatham Co. community transmission sees uptick as CDC relaxes mask guidance in schools
Video