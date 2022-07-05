The best two-piece swimsuit should provide the right amount of coverage and support, whether you’re swimming competitively or lounging at the pool.

Choosing the best two-piece swimsuit for summer

Whether you’re going to the beach or a pool, now’s a good time to get a two-piece swimsuit. Gone are the days when there were only one or two options to choose from. Now these swimsuits come in nearly any style and theme you can imagine. Some even use smart fabric to protect your skin from the rays of the sun. Whatever you’re into, whether it’s the classic string bikini or a ruffle top, there are some stylish options for you.

Top style

Each two-piece swimsuit top offers a certain level of coverage and bust support. The most common types of tops are:

Ruffled: Usually designed without straps, ruffled tops sit just below the shoulders and have a cute, frilly design. Some have an elastic band for extra support.

Usually designed without straps, ruffled tops sit just below the shoulders and have a cute, frilly design. Some have an elastic band for extra support. Bikini: Sometimes called a triangle top, the bikini top is a classic. It doesn’t offer much bust support and traditionally has the least amount of coverage. It has thin straps and two triangular pieces for your chest. It attaches around the back using string ties.

Sometimes called a triangle top, the bikini top is a classic. It doesn’t offer much bust support and traditionally has the least amount of coverage. It has thin straps and two triangular pieces for your chest. It attaches around the back using string ties. Halter: This style is secured using ties that go from the back of your neck to the front of your chest. It provides more coverage around the chest and upper torso region. Some halter tops have a V-neck style.

This style is secured using ties that go from the back of your neck to the front of your chest. It provides more coverage around the chest and upper torso region. Some halter tops have a V-neck style. Tankini: Similar in appearance to a tank top, the tankini covers more of the chest, stomach and waist since it extends down the torso. Most tankinis don’t provide much bust support.

Similar in appearance to a tank top, the tankini covers more of the chest, stomach and waist since it extends down the torso. Most tankinis don’t provide much bust support. Cutout: True to their name, this style has a cutout section located in the middle of the chest. Coverage and support depend on the size of this section and the overall design.

True to their name, this style has a cutout section located in the middle of the chest. Coverage and support depend on the size of this section and the overall design. Longline: These look like a cross between a sports bra and a classic bikini top. Some have straps, while others use an elastic band to stay in place. Depending on the fabric, this style can offer more bust support than other tops.

These look like a cross between a sports bra and a classic bikini top. Some have straps, while others use an elastic band to stay in place. Depending on the fabric, this style can offer more bust support than other tops. Bandeau: With a narrow design that’s similar in shape to the longline top, the bandeau is strapless and form-fitting. It often provides some level of bust support.

If you want something with extra bust support and padding, consider a one-piece swimsuit instead. These are also a great choice for athletic swimmers.

Bottom style

Here are the most common options when it comes to swimsuit bottoms:

Skirt: Designed with either a low-cut or high waistline, these have the outer appearance of a skirt but are shorts on the inside.

Designed with either a low-cut or high waistline, these have the outer appearance of a skirt but are shorts on the inside. Boy shorts: These are essentially shorts that cover the waist, hips, rear and part of the upper thighs.

These are essentially shorts that cover the waist, hips, rear and part of the upper thighs. High-waisted bikini: Made to cover more of the inner thighs and waist, these look similar to classic string bikini bottoms.

Made to cover more of the inner thighs and waist, these look similar to classic string bikini bottoms. Mid-thigh jammers: Designed for competitive swimmers, jammers are form-fitting bottoms that cover more of the thighs, waist and upper legs.

Designed for competitive swimmers, jammers are form-fitting bottoms that cover more of the thighs, waist and upper legs. Cheeky: A cross between a thong or bikini bottom and shorts, this style covers more of the upper legs and rear.

A cross between a thong or bikini bottom and shorts, this style covers more of the upper legs and rear. Bikini: A bikini bottom provides the least amount of coverage and usually pairs with a bikini top. It has a narrow triangular front and slightly back to cover the rear. Some use ties on either side to secure them in place.

Fabric

Similar to their one-piece counterparts, most two-piece swimsuits consist of nylon or polyester fabrics. Here are the main advantages of each:

Nylon: Able to repel water and dry quickly, nylon is best for the beach, lake or river since it’s durable and unlikely to experience wear and tear when exposed to the elements.

Able to repel water and dry quickly, nylon is best for the beach, lake or river since it’s durable and unlikely to experience wear and tear when exposed to the elements. Polyester: Also water-repellent, fast-drying and lightweight, polyester is resistant to chlorine and sunlight, making it ideal for days spent at the pool.

Both options can include elastane, which makes the swimsuit stretchy and keeps it from limiting mobility. Some swimsuits are also double-lined with materials such as polyester and spandex for extra support and protection from the elements.

Colors and patterns

Two-piece swimsuits come in all sorts of patterns and colors, including:

Solids such as blue, red, green, black, white, yellow or pink.

such as blue, red, green, black, white, yellow or pink. Prints and patterns such as stripes, floral prints, polka dots and checkers.

Lighter colors that use thinner fabrics are sometimes semi-transparent, so keep this in mind when choosing any kind of swimwear.

Size

Most swimwear uses the standard sizes of:

Extra-small

Small

Medium

Large

Plus-size

Ultraviolet protection

High-quality two-piece swimsuit models often feature smart fabric technology, which primarily protects the skin from the sun’s rays and helps prevent sunburns or long-term skin damage.

Best two-piece swimsuits

Adisputent High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit

Available in sizes small to 3X-large, this swimsuit has a tankini top design with adjustable racerback straps. The bottom is high-waisted and offers tummy control, and both pieces consist of polyester and spandex. It comes in over 42 colors and patterns, such as ruffled leopard, black flower and wine red.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Three Bars Two-Piece Bikini Set

Available in blue, black or red, this swimsuit has a large, three-bar design on the top and a racerback style. It has UPF 50+ sun protection and a high neckline for maximum protection. It also has removable bra cups for those who need to adjust the support level.

Sold by Kohl’s and Adidas

Beautyin Crochet Lace Bikini Two-Piece Triangle Swimsuit

Available in 15 colors, this two-piece is stylish and form-fitting with a tie-back design for an adjustable fit. The halter top is lined and padded for extra support and coverage. Both pieces have a distinct crochet lace design.

Sold by Amazon

Tempt Me Two-Piece High-Waisted Swimsuit

This ruffle top, scoop neck swimsuit top has a pom-pom trim and comes with bottoms offering full waist and thigh coverage. It’s stretchy, durable enough for beach days and comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

Beautyin Halter Swimsuit Set

With adjustable lace-up straps and a back tie closure, this swimsuit is designed to provide the perfect fit. The bottoms are mid-waisted for those who prefer more coverage, and the top is lined and padded for light support.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Bralette Two-Piece

Available in white and black, red or blue and black, this two-piece has a bikini-style top with a little extra coverage and support for the chest. It also comes with bikini-style bottoms. The lining consists of recycled polyester, while the rest is recycled nylon and elastane for a comfortable, stretchy fit. It also offers UPF 50-plus sun protection.

Sold by Adidas and Kohl’s

Omkagi High-Waisted Bandage Bikini Set

With several style options, including a tie knot front, wrap or twist bikini and criss-cross top, this two-piece set is perfect for any day out in the water. The bottom is ruched, giving the wearer tummy control, and covers the upper thighs and lower stomach.

Sold by Amazon

Tutorutor Two-Piece Flounce Bandeau Bikini Swimsuit

With a strapless, off-shoulder ruffle top and high-waisted bandeau bottoms, this swimsuit is stylish and practical. It doesn’t have any extra padding, but it provides excellent coverage.

Sold by Amazon

