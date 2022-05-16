Which cream cardigan is best?

A cardigan is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your wardrobe. Pair it with slacks for a polished yet casual look, or carry it on a spring evening to keep away the chill. The neutral, flattering tones of a cream cardigan will look great with many styles and can carry you from a day of shopping to an evening out on the town. If you’re looking for a classic cream cardigan you’ll enjoy for years, the Alfani Ribbed Cardigan is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cream cardigan

Shades of cream

Cream is a terrific neutral color, but it’s more of a color family than a single color. Some cream cardigans range almost to the ivory side, while others are warmer and darker. While they all look great, a cooler, lighter color will tend to look better on fair or cool-toned skin and a warmer shade will make warmer skin tones glow.

Thin or thick

Do you want a light cover over a maxi dress for a summer evening? Or do you want to wrap yourself up in fuzzy wool for a cold winter’s night? Cardigans can be a great layer under a coat for cold days, or a simple drape over your shoulders, so be sure to look at the fiber used in the cardigan you’re considering so you end up getting exactly what you need.

Washability

Few garments last as long as a well-made cardigan made of yarn, but one thing to keep in mind is that it will require a lot of special care. Other fabrics are dry-clean only, the cost of which you should factor into your purchasing decision. On the other hand, a simple wash-and-wear cardigan made of a wrinkle-resistant material, such as Tencel or polyester, can be a great choice if you’re shopping for a cardigan that will need to travel well. So be sure to note the washing requirements of the cardigan you’re considering so you can anticipate the level of care it will require.

What to look for in a quality cream cardigan

Length

Cardigans can fall past the hips, or be cropped at waist-length, and each have their uses. A longer cardigan pairs well with yoga pants or jeans, while a short one is fun with a breezy skirt or a denim dress.

Great details

A set of eye-catching buttons or beautiful stitching can transform a plain cream cardigan into a stand-out piece that will turn heads. Deep pockets can be fun on a longer cardigan.

A comfortable fit

Cardigans are intended to be comfy garments. Since they’re usually made of stretchy material, this shouldn’t be hard to find. But do check that your new cream cardigan is the right width around the shoulders and that the sleeves aren’t too long.

Texture

Cardigans come in a wide variety of styles. A chunky cable-knit cardigan can give your outfit a classic look, while a sleek one made of a thin viscous can be more understated and let whatever you’ve layered it over be the star of your outfit. Look for one with fun pom-pom detailing or a thick weave to give your look boho-chic flair.

How much you can expect to spend on a cream cardigan

A great everyday cardigan can cost as little as $25, while a premium brand, or one made of more expensive wool, can run $150 or more.

Cream cardigan FAQ

What’s the difference between a sweater and a cardigan?

A. A cardigan is a type of sweater, notable because it is open in the front with either a zipper or button closure. It can be worn open or closed and is intended to be layered over garments that will be at least partially visible under it, as opposed to pull-on sweaters that can be worn on their own.

What’s the best type of top to wear under a cardigan?

A. The sky’s the limit when choosing a top to pair with your cardigan. A crew-neck blouse can give your cardigan a sleek look, while a simple button-down will make it great for the office. A T-shirt lends a casual air, while a turtleneck is great for those cold winter nights.

Should I wear a scarf with a cardigan?

A. One great feature of cardigans is that they leave the area around your neck open to embellishment, be it with a fun, colorful scarf, a lariat necklace or a chunky statement piece. In cooler weather, you should definitely consider an infinity scarf to top your look.

What’s the best cream cardigan to buy?

Top cream cardigan

Alfani Ribbed Cardigan

What you need to know: Perfect to wear just about anywhere, this warm V-neck cardigan is stylish and cozy.

What you’ll love: Made with a cotton-acrylic blend, this machine-washable sweater features front button closures. The ribbed style is somewhat form-fitting but not overly tight.

What you should consider: Sleeves may be on the long side for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top cream cardigan for the money

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Cable Crewneck Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: This is a simple, lightweight option to pair with a variety of outfits.

What you’ll love: It features a classic cable-knit style and is easy to layer under a blazer. It’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some users reported that it loses its shape quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

State Stitch Detail Button-Front Cardigan

What you need to know: This versatile, pale-cream V-neck cardigan offers a relaxed fit and can be worn with dressy or casual looks.

What you’ll love: It has pretty stitch detailing and it’s also machine-washable, as it’s made from a cotton/acrylic/polyester blend.

What you should consider: The sleeves might be too puffy for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.