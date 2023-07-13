Shop the best deals after Prime Day

Prime Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean an end to the savings. There are still deals to be found on the products you need and love. To help you shop post-Prime Day, our team sought out popular items at great prices that you can add to your cart and save on right now.

Last updated on July 13, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. PT

Featured deals

Looking for popular products at unbeatable savings? These are our favorite items you can still score solid discounts on.

Beauty and hair care deals

Just because Prime Day is over doesn’t mean you can’t find amazing savings on your favorite beauty and hair care products. We found items to help you look your best, from makeup removers to hair styling tools. The savings are still worth noting, even though Prime Day has passed.

Kitchen appliance and gadget deals

Kitchen items are always popular during Prime Day. However, the days that follow the sales extravaganza are still ideal for finding unexpected deals. Everything from versatile small appliances to basic useful gadgets can be had at discounted prices.

Home and furniture deals

Are you in the market for a new mattress? Or do you need a new desk or a few accent pieces? It’s not too late to find items for every room of your home at nice discounts.

Outdoor living space deals

It’s the time of year to get outside and enjoy your porch, patio or yard. Any of these popular products still on sale will make spending time outdoors even better.

Toy deals

It’s never too early to think about shopping for toys for the 2023 holiday season. Although many popular toys were discounted during Prime Day, there are still deals to be found on the items that are likely to be on the wish lists of the kiddos in your life.

Laptop, TV and tech deals

Laptops, computer accessories and TVs — after Prime Day is over, these items are often still available at discounted prices. This broad category also includes streaming devices, headphones, smart speakers and more.

Gaming deals

If you were too caught up enjoying your favorite games to take advantage of Prime Day deals, not to worry. There’s still time to find gaming essentials at prices that impress. Headsets, graphics cards and other accessories are just some of the items that pop up on sale after the big event.

