What are the best grandma gifts?

Grandparents can provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also can play vital roles in the lives of our families whether they live close or far away. Because they are so important, only good gifts for Grandma will do. Whether she’s a new grandparent, loves to cook, read, craft or spend time outside, there’s a gift sure to put a smile on her face. If you’re looking for the best gifts for Grandma, but are not sure what she really likes, you can’t go wrong with our most versatile choice, the Pix-Star 10-inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame. We have a host of other gift ideas for Grandma to consider as you shop, including the Kindle Paperwhite, which we evaluated in the BestReviews Testing Lab.

For grandmas who love to read

For a literature lover, an e-reader is the perfect grandma gift. With one, she can download reading material including books, newspapers and magazines. Once you get her the e-book reader, you can present her with gift cards in the future.

Kindle Paperwhite

What you need to know: This e-book reader is the perfect tech gift for Grandma. It comes with a glare-free screen and a larger display compared to other models. The Kindle is Bluetooth-capable and allows Grandma to use headphones with audible books.

What you’ll love: In the Testing Lab, we found this Kindle conveniently compact, lightweight and waterproof. It’s highly adjustable for the most comfortable read. The battery lasts a long time, too. It comes with or without Kindle Unlimited, which provides access to thousands of books, newspapers and audiobooks. Grandma will never run out of options if you go with this package deal.

What you should consider: This Kindle does not allow an internet connection; it is Wi-Fi compatible only.

For grandmas who love nature

Butterfly Bliss Bird Feeder or Bath

What you need to know: Made of durable steel and glass construction, this feeder functions as a butterfly feeder, bird feeder or bird bath. This would be a great addition to Grandma’s garden or backyard patio.

What you’ll love: It comes in a wide variety of color options so you can choose Grandma’s favorite. The glass bowl holds a variety of bird feed.

What you should consider: The decorative chain for hanging seems a bit flimsy and may need reinforcement with a heavier chain or wire.

Smithsonian Handbooks: “Birds of North America — Eastern Region”

What you need to know: Does Grandma love watching birds? If so, give her this bird guide from Smithsonian. This book is popular for its large information base on birds native to North America.

What you’ll love: Each bird species comes with an easy-to-follow, full informational page. Descriptions include information about behavior, breeding, nesting, conservation concerns and basically all the information you need to know about every bird species Grandma could run into if she lives in North America.

What you should consider: It is not a small book. Although paperback, it might be too heavy and bulky for Grandma to carry around while bird-watching.

For the crafty grandma

Cricut Joy Machine Bundle

What you need to know: Do you have a grandmother who loves to do arts and crafts or do-it-yourself projects? If you do, Cricut machines are great gifts. Rated “Best Bang for the Buck,” the Cricut Joy is easy to use and inexpensive.This bundle also comes with insert cards, cutting mats and gel pens.

What you’ll love: It comes in a starter kit with a variety of crafting supplies. This Cricut uses vinyl, HTV iron-on and vinyl material. Free Cricut apps are available on IOS or Android. Subscription apps are also available.

What you should consider: Cutting is difficult with heavy vinyl, and it won’t cut all the way through. More experienced crafters may need a stronger machine.

For the grandma who loves to relax

Chanasya Super-Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blankets

What you need to know: Super soft and cozy, this throw blanket is sure to help her relax. It comes in a wide variety of sizes and 14 color options.

What you’ll love: Made of 100% microfiber polyester, this blanket is machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some customers noted discolorations when purchasing more than one blanket of the same color.

XVDZS 4-Pack Soy Candle Gift Set

What you need to know: If Grandma is a candle lover, help her relax with this gift set. Rated “Best Bang for the Buck,” these soy candles come in a variety of scents.

What you’ll love: These candles use pure soy wax, essential oils and an all-natural wick to burn smoke free. They come in decorative color and design patterns and burn around 25 to 30 hours.

What you should consider: Some customers might prefer larger candles. In this set, there are four 4.4-ounce jars.

For the cooking grandma

Spicewalla Kitchen Essentials Spices and Seasonings Set

What you need to know: If Grandma loves to cook, she will love the Spicewalla spice and seasoning set. This kitchen gift comes with 18 or 10 options in decorative tins.

What you’ll love: Spices are gluten-free, kosher, keto- and paleo-friendly with no artificial flavors, and made without genetically modified organisms.

What you should consider: These spices do not have sprinkle-top lids.

Personalized gifts for grandmas

If you want to go for the most thoughtful gift possible, get something personalized. One of these personalized gifts will really show that you care.

GLAM Grandma Pillow

What you need to know: You can customize this throw pillow to feature Grandma’s name and all her grandchildren. It’s made of a 100% polyester, faux burlap fabric, and available in 12-by-18 and 16-by-16 versions.

What you’ll love: A pillow insert is included with the purchase. You have the option of getting a matching Christmas ornament, as well.

What you should consider: Given the material, this pillow is more for show rather than comfort.

Knock Knock “What I Love About Grandma” Book Journal

What you need to know: This tiny book features fill-in-the-blank lines describing why your grandma is the greatest one around. It’s a hardcover journal that contains 112 pages.

What you’ll love: You can make your answers sweet, sentimental, jokey or serious.

What you should consider: Since it’s such a small book, some users had trouble fitting their answers in.

Generic Customizable Grandma Doormat

What you need to know: This personalized doormat features pretty cursive writing, durable coconut coir and fade-resistant ink that will stand up to outdoor conditions.

What you’ll love: This gift is both thoughtful and practical. It’s easy to clean, as well; simply shake or vacuum off the debris.

What you should consider: This mat will last longer if placed in a dry, covered area.

The most versatile gift for any grandma

Still unsure what to get Grandma? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Help keep her connected to her family with a digital photo frame.

Pix-Star 10-Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame

What you need to know: This frame is perfect for sharing family photos instantly with Grandma from your phone or tablet. You can share up to 25 high-resolution photos at once.

What you’ll love: Grandma can share photos of herself, too, right from the frame. There is no activation fee or subscription for the Pix-Star account.

What you should consider: It’s pricey compared to other digital photo frames.

