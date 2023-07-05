Catch these early Prime Day bargains before they disappear

If you are like many Amazon shoppers, you are eagerly counting down the days until Prime Day 2023 arrives. This year, the epic sales extravaganza will take place on July 11 and 12, but many deals are already live.

From inexpensive personal care items to state-of-the-art tech, literally anything can be available at marked-down prices before and during Prime Day. However, many top-selling small appliances, home items, unique gadgets, essential beauty products and more fall into the $100 or less price range when they are on sale for the big event.

Now is the perfect time to save on popular items at deeply discounted prices. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best early deals of 2023 that are available now and cost less than $100, including a favorite of the BestReviews Testing Lab.

Best early Prime Day deals for under $100

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector 22% OFF

Having a carbon monoxide detector in your home is vital to the safety of your household. Made by a top brand, this model simply plugs into an outlet. It uses batteries as a backup in the event of a power outage. The low price plus a 10-year limited warranty make it a deal you won’t want to miss.

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 20% OFF

Made by a brand that’s earned the seal of acceptance by the American Dental Association, this rechargeable water flosser will give your dental hygiene routine a boost by stimulating gums and removing plaque. It sports the brand’s 360-degree rotating tip so you can easily reach every tooth.

Sold by Amazon

Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum 36% OFF

There’s a lot to love about Honest Beauty’s vitamin C serum. The dermatologist-tested formula contains hyaluronic acid, so it brightens and moisturizes the skin. It goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly. It’s also cruelty-free and comes in eco-friendly packaging.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 16% OFF

This multipurpose cooker is loved for its powerful performance and large capacity that comes in handy when cooking for a group. It offers seven different cooking functions with easy-to-use preset buttons so you can cook like a pro with minimal effort.

Sold by Amazon

Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine 32% OFF

Crafters will love the EasyPress 2 for its ability to customize clothing, bags, linens and more with heat-transferred graphics. When we tested it, we found that it’s easy to set up and use. We also love that it heats up quickly and completes transfers in minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer 12% OFF

This Greenworks pressure washer is on sale just in time for all of your summertime outdoor cleanup projects. It delivers powerful bursts of water and comes with a soap applicator for whisking away dirt. It’s an emission-free model with a 35-foot power cord and a 20-foot hose for a long reach.

Sold by Amazon

Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker 26% OFF

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to get a great deal on the Brew Sense coffee maker. A classic drip-style model, it can make up to 12 cups at a time. It brews coffee with just the right flavor and strength thanks to the brew strength control function and flavor-locking lid.

Sold by Amazon

Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 42% OFF

Although it’s a professional-level hair dryer, the Wavytalk is available at a price that won’t stress your budget. It delivers 1,875 watts of power that dries hair in minutes. It’s powered by ionic technology that protects hair while it dries.

Sold by Amazon

Simrex X500 Mini Drone 14% OFF

This drone may be small, but it offers features that make it thrilling to fly. It has a high-definition camera with Wi-Fi so you can share photos and videos as soon as it captures them. It’s easy for beginners to operate, but it can also do stunts once they hone their skills.

Sold by Amazon

Products to watch this Prime Day

