Which white maxi dress is best?

Spring is finally here after another long winter. With it comes the season of the white maxi dress.

White maxi dresses seem simple on the surface, but there are a surprising range of factors to consider when shopping for one, such as cut and neckline, fabric and design, sleeves and straps.

The best white maxi dress is the Viishow Women’s Short-Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress. It’s affordably priced, has several white designs to choose from and is easy to clean.

What to know before you buy a white maxi dress

Cut

White maxi dresses come in a variety of cuts, including these common ones:

Empire cuts are fitted immediately below the bust and flow gently down from there. It’s a mixture of modern and vintage styles.

cuts are fitted immediately below the bust and flow gently down from there. It’s a mixture of modern and vintage styles. V cuts have a fitted, V-shaped bodice that makes the natural waistline look a little longer. It typically adds a touch of formality.

cuts have a fitted, V-shaped bodice that makes the natural waistline look a little longer. It typically adds a touch of formality. A-line cuts also accentuate the waist but are tailored closely around it with a flowing skirt that naturally falls out from below. This design can go in any direction.

cuts also accentuate the waist but are tailored closely around it with a flowing skirt that naturally falls out from below. This design can go in any direction. Tunic cuts have no tailoring at any point. They drape across the shoulders and fall straight down, like a shirt. It’s a more casual look.

Neckline

The neckline has one of the largest effects on your look. High necklines are more conservative and professional, while lower ones are more casual. Consider your proportions as well for the most flattering look. For instance, a boatneck works best for those with narrow shoulders, while a scoop neckline can elongate a short neck.

What to look for in a quality white maxi dress

Material and thickness

White maxi dresses come in several materials, with cotton, cotton mixes and rayon the most popular. While each material has its own chief aspect — cotton is soft, cotton mixes affordable and rayon drapes well but is slightly slick — the most important characteristic is that most maxi dresses are thin enough to be transparent. Their colors or designs usually mask this effectively, but white maxi dresses have no such protection.

Pockets

Everybody loves pockets. Except for the designers of most women’s clothing, it seems. However, the designers of maxi dresses swim against this tide, as many maxi dresses include a pocket or two. If you’re tired of carrying that purse or bag, make sure your prospective maxi dress has some pockets.

How much you can expect to spend on a white maxi dress

The average white maxi dress costs $40-$80. Some go for less than $40, though their comfort levels are suspect. High-end and designer white maxi dresses can cost as much as $1,000-plus.

White maxi dress FAQ

How can I accessorize a white maxi dress?

A. White maxi dresses are among the easiest dresses to accessorize, thanks to their simplicity. You can wear anything with them — bracelets, necklaces, armbands, jackets, you name it. Your accessories can also be of any color, as white is a neutral base to start from.

Where can I wear a white maxi dress?

A. Anywhere, at any time. Depending on what you pair with it, it’s perfect for a casual yet professional office look, a warm summer evening stroll on the beach or a fun night out with your friends. As long as you feel good in it and have a little confidence, you can pull it off anywhere.

How do I clean a white maxi dress?

A. Most are machine-washable, though a few need to be dry cleaned or have to be air-dried after being machine-washed. Solid white dresses should only be washed with other whites. White dresses with patterns or other color elements should be washed with light colors.

What’s the best white maxi dress to buy?

Top white maxi dress

Viishow Women’s Short-Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This is comfortable and has plenty of white designs.

What you’ll love: You can choose from plain white or one of six white-centric designs. It’s made of 95% rayon for comfort and 5% spandex for stretch and fit. It has pockets on both sides and is available in sizes from extra-small to 4X-large.

What you should consider: Reviewers said some of the white designs were too transparent to wear without something underneath. There were some rare reports of dresses arriving with nasty smells.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white maxi dress for the money

Svaliy Women’s Floral Off-the-Shoulder Split Chiffon Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This floral dress is an excellent budget choice.

What you’ll love: There are several aspects of the design to love, including the strapless look, textured top portion and lovely flower print. It’s made of a chiffon and polyester mix, perfect for a day on the beach or an afternoon cocktail party.

What you should consider: Some consumers felt the arms were constricting or the leg split traveled too high up the leg for comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Auselily Women’s Short-Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This is similar to the Viishow dress, but with different designs.

What you’ll love: It’s available in solid white or white with cascading sunflowers, and in sizes from extra-small to 6X-large. It has pockets on both sides and is made of 95% rayon for comfort and 5% Spandex for stretch and fit.

What you should consider: Some purchasers reported the stitching easy to burst or unravel, and the dress too restrictive for easy breastfeeding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

