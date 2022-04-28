Which mustard dress is best?

A mustard dress gives you a retro vibe while remaining contemporary and on-trend. Mustard is not a neutral color, but it often acts as one without blending into the background. It is also effortlessly chic and transforms from season to season when paired with bold accessories.

The best mustard dress with a universally flattering fit is the Levaca Casual Flowy Short Sleeve Midi Dress.

What to know before you buy a mustard dress

Sleeve options

Mustard dresses come in sleeveless, spaghetti strap, short sleeve, half sleeve, three-quarter sleeve and long sleeve varieties. While the perfect sleeve length varies by person, dresses with shorter sleeves tend to be the most versatile.

A short-sleeve dress will help you stay comfortable in warmer months, and when the weather cools down, you can easily pair it with a cute cardigan for a little added warmth.

Length considerations

The best hem length for your mustard dress depends on your preference. Many find that the most complimentary hem lengths land at midthigh or longer. While shorter dresses can also be flattering, longer lengths easily transition from work to play and spring to winter.

Neckline

A V-neck is the most universally flattering neckline, and they come in a wide range of plunges. Other versatile necklines for people of every shape and size include scoop, boat, round, crew and turtleneck.

What to look for in a quality mustard dress

Fabric

Mustard dresses look fantastic in a variety of fabrics. However, the best mustard dress for you will be well suited for the climate in which you wish to wear it. Natural fabrics, such as cotton, linen, hemp, satin and silk, work best in warmer months. In contrast, heavier textiles, such as wool, polyester and flannel, ensure your comfort in cooler weather.

Shape

The most flattering dress shape for nearly every body type is an A-line. This magic silhouette can define a waist for those who wish to etch one out and enhance curves for those who want to show theirs off.

The wrap is another figure-flattering shape to consider. The chic tie at the waist creates an hourglass shape, while the sleek V-neck enhances most bustlines.

Pockets

While many fantastic dresses don’t boast pockets, scoring one with pockets will immediately elevate your purchase (and day). Many dress pockets are big enough to secure a small wallet, lip stain and phone, enabling you to leave your purse at home.

How much you can expect to spend on a mustard dress

If you opt for an affordable cotton or polyester blend, expect to pay $20-$40. More premium fabrics, such as silk, satin or wool, can increase prices by hundreds of dollars.

Mustard dress FAQ

In which season should you wear a mustard dress?

A. It can be your go-to essential in any season. While mustard isn’t a neutral, it is a bit of a color chameleon in that it pairs perfectly with a wide variety of seasonal hues.

What colors complement a mustard dress?

A. Mustard pairs beautifully with blues, mauve, greens, light pink, cream, rust and camel.

How do you transform a mustard dress each season?

A. Pair it with a navy coat and grey tights in the winter, a pink cardigan in the spring, a mauve jacket with cognac boots in the fall and Kelly green sandals with a matching clutch in the summer.

What’s the best mustard dress to buy?

Top mustard dress

Levaca Flowy Short Sleeve Mustard Midi Dress

What you need to know: This dress effortlessly transforms from day to night with the right accessories.

What you’ll love: It features a flirty short sleeve, a tie waist and a scoop neck, and it lands just below the knee. Sizes range from small to 2XL. It is available in 19 other colors. Wash on the gentle cycle and hang dry.

What you should consider: The tulip sleeves might bunch up when layered under a tight cardigan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mustard dress for the money

Lock and Love Kimono Style V-Neck Mustard Dress

What you need to know: This casual but cute dress is perfect for warmer months.

What you’ll love: It boasts a deep V-neck, flared sleeves, a slimming empire waist and a midthigh hemline. Made of a rayon blend, it’s available in sizes small to 3XL in 21 colors.

What you should consider: It’s very casual, so you might not want to take it from day to night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Relipop Polka Dot Floral Mustard Dress

What you need to know: This is ideal if you want to add a floral touch to your mustard dress.

What you’ll love: It seamlessly transitions from day to evening. It boasts a tie waist, trumpet sleeves and a pleated hem. It’s made of polyester, and it comes in sizes small to 2XL.

What you should consider: Its long sleeves might make it a little too warm in the summer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

