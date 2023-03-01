Wearing a dress in cold weather can be tricky because many dresses are made of thin, lightweight materials. Sweater dresses are perfect for cooler temperatures, though, because they’re made of thicker fabric that can keep you warm even when the temperatures drop.

Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to add a chic sweater dress to your closet. Check out these stylish sweater dresses that all cost less than $60.

Best sweater dress under $25

Schkleier Pullover Sweater Dress

This stylish sweater dress is made of durable acrylic yarn and has a chunky knit design. The material is soft on the skin and doesn’t feel itchy, so it’s comfortable enough for all-day wear. It also has a loose fit that flatters all body types.

Sold by Amazon

Best sweater dresses for $25-$35

Trish Lucia Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress

This loose-fitting sweater dress has a stylish turtleneck and long batwing sleeves. Its hem hits just above the knee, so you can wear it with your favorite boots and tights or leggings. It’s also made of a skin-friendly polyester blend and comes in 11 colors, including classic black.

Sold by Amazon

v28 Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress

This knit ribbed sweater dress offers a sophisticated look with its bodycon fit and striking cowl neckline. It’s made of a soft, smooth viscose material that feels great on the skin and doesn’t pill, even though it’s machine-washable. You can choose from more than 35 fashionable colors.

Sold by Amazon

Dyexces Crewneck Sweater Dress

This long-sleeved sweater dress is made of a breathable cotton blend that keeps you comfortable all day. It has a cable-knit design to give it a classic look and a loose fit that can be belted for more definition. You can also choose from 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best sweater dresses for $35-$45

Logene Turtleneck Sweater Dress

This polyester blend sweater dress has a sophisticated turtleneck and balloon sleeves, making it perfect for the office or date night. Its hem hits above the knees, so it lets you show off your favorite boots. The material can also keep you warm in cold weather and has some stretch for comfortable wear all day.

Sold by Amazon

LaSuiveur Slim-Fit Cable-Knit Sweater Dress

This classic sweater dress is made of a thick viscose fabric that can keep you warm and won’t shrink when washed. The slim bodycon cut flatters the figure, while the mini length is ideal for pairing with tights or leggings. It’s also machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Maisolly Knitted Crewneck Fit-and-Flare Sweater Dress

This warm, cozy dress has a flattering fit-and-flare design that accentuates your curves without being too tight. It’s made of soft, comfortable material and has cable knit details that give it a classic look. It also comes in nine fashionable colors, including pink and burgundy.

Sold by Amazon

Best sweater dresses for $45+

The Drop Rosalie Cable Stitch Mini Sweat Dress

This mini-length sweater dress has a traditional cable stitch pattern that gives it a more dressed-up look. The soft, foldover turtleneck makes it ideal for many occasions, while the loose, slouchy sleeves provide a comfortable fit. The high-quality material can keep you warm in cold weather, too.

Sold by Amazon

Woman Within Plus-Size Cable-Knit Sweater Dress

This cozy sweater dress is warm enough to wear all winter. The cable-knit design offers a flattering fit, while the hem hits just at the knees for extra coverage. It comes in four rich colors, including bright purple and emerald green.

Sold by Amazon

The Drop Renata Rib Midi Dress

This sophisticated sweater dress offers a midi length ideal for colder weather. It also has a regular fit that isn’t too loose or clingy and is machine-washable for easy care. The ribbed design and neutral color options give it a highly polished look, too.

Sold by Amazon

