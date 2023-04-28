What are the best True Religion jeans?

True Religion is an American-made denim brand founded in 2002 by Jeffrey Lubell. Starting out with high-end jeans, the brand eventually added other apparel to its collection while also making it more affordable. The True Religion Rocco Flap Black is the best pick, a timeless pair of jeans.

What to know before you buy a pair of True Religion jeans

Style

True Religions jeans come in a variety of styles to match various aesthetics and moods. Depending on your style and body shape, you can opt for high- or low-rise, baggy or skinny jeans. For instance, apple and hourglass body shapes look best in high-waisted jeans while low-rise jeans look most flattering on slender body types.

Inseam

The inseam measurement is also known as your inside leg measurement. It starts from your crotch area and runs down the inner part of your leg to your ankle. A good inseam means you’ll get a fit of jeans that are not too tight at the crotch and will let you move freely and easily. The inseam should also not be too loose, as this will cause your jeans to fold in an unflattering way.

Length and waist size

Measure your waist size and length, then compare them to the size chart to get True Religion jeans that not only have a good fit but are also flattering. The waist typically has a snug fit and doesn’t restrict your breathing. The length may vary based on the jeans’ design. Skinny jeans stop at the base of your ankle, while straight-leg and baggy jeans go a little further down, grazing the top of your shoes.

What to look for in a quality pair of True Religion jeans

Reinforced stitching

True Religion jeans have thick, reinforced stitches that run all through the length of the jeans and around the pockets. The stitches on a good pair will hold tight and are durable. Some True Religion jeans also have red colorful stitches that add a layer of style and a pop of color. The brand’s logo, a horseshoe, is usually found stitched onto the jeans’ back pockets.

Selvage

The selvage is the outer edge of your jeans, running along their length down to the cuffs. A high-quality pair of True Religion jeans have a secure selvage that keeps the threads and stitches from fraying or unraveling. To check the quality, look for the thicker, stronger part of the jeans, which should have more consistent and uniform stitches.

Durable material

True Religion uses high-quality denim that lasts for years without any noticeable wear and tear and whose color doesn’t fade. The material should feel thick and heavy but not stiff, as the fabric should never be uncomfortable.

Inner label

An authentic pair of True Religion jeans has an inner label with two smaller labels stitched beneath it. The first and third labels hold information about the jeans’ manufacturer, style and design, while the second is the security label, featuring an embroidered horseshoe logo. On its reverse is a unique security number that should be printed, not embroidered. The buttons on your True Religion jeans should also be branded with clean stamps.

How much you can expect to spend on True Religion jeans

They cost about $30 to $150, depending on their size and design.

True Religion jeans FAQ

Which True Religion jeans are baggy?

A. A famous baggy design is the Bobby Baggy jeans.

Does True Religion run small?

A. No, the sizes run true. If you want a fit that is more snug, however, you can get a size one or two inches smaller than your usual size.

What are the best True Religion jeans to buy?

Top True Religion jeans

True Religion Rocco Flap Black

What you need to know: These are premium body-rinse black jeans with a zipper closure.

What you’ll love: The fabric includes a small percentage of spandex that adds to its stretch and gives it a good fit. The classy tonal stitching and matte finish make the jeans appealing, and you can easily style them from day to night. It also has a flattering, clean cut and slim-fit finish.

What you should consider: They might run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top True Religion jeans for the money

True Religion Halle Skinny Jeans

What you need to know: These cool, sleek mid-rise skinny jeans have a zipper and button closure.

What you’ll love: They’re form-fitting with a good amount of stretch that makes them easy to wear and flattering to any body shape. The material is a mixture of cotton, viscose and spandex that feels soft on your skin. They come in seven dark, light and medium shades.

What you should consider: The only sizes it comes in are 23 to 33.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

True Religion Men’s Ricky Straight Leg Jean with Back Flap Pockets

What you need to know: These straight-legged jeans has five pockets and come in black, white and nine beautiful shades of blue.

What you’ll love: They have a tailored fit from waist to ankle with the classic True Religion horseshoe stitching on the pockets. The relaxed leg fit makes it roomy enough for you to move about comfortably, with just enough stretch for a snug fit. This pair is easy to style with almost anything.

What you should consider: They run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

