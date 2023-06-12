June is Pride Month, and whether you’re a member of the community or an ally, you might be looking for more books by LGBTQ+ authors to devour. From fun young adult reads to serious examinations of queer identity, there’s no shortage of excellent books to put on your list. You can enjoy these books by LGBTQ+ authors during Pride Month and beyond.

Best books by LGBTQ+ authors

“On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong

This beautifully lyrical novel explores class, race, sexuality and notions of masculinity in the form of a letter from the main character to his mother who can’t read. Painful, haunting and unforgettable, this coming-of-age story touches on themes of identity and whether we can ever truly be seen and heard by those closest to us.

“Juliet Takes a Breath” by Gabby Rivera

When Juliet, a young Latina lesbian from the Bronx, gets an internship with her favorite feminist author, she sets out on a path to an unforgettable summer. While it’s written for a young adult audience, there’s more than enough for adults to enjoy in this funny, moving and powerful tale.

“Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters

Real life can be messy, and this sharp novel doesn’t shy away from that fact. Ames detransitions, thinking he’ll make his life easier, but he loses his girlfriend, Reese, and the family they’d been planning. Reese has always wanted a baby, but as a transgender woman, this comes with its own complications. So, when Ames gets his boss, Katrina, pregnant, it could be a chance for the three of them to form an unconventional family unit.

“Bad Gays” by Huw Lemmey and Ben Miller

Queer people have always existed, which means that history is littered with bad ones as well as good. This book explores LGBTQ+ history through the stories of its villains. Not only is it a funny and informative read, but it’s also a reminder that the gay community doesn’t only have to focus on its more saintly members through the ages to be accepted.

“Stone Butch Blues” by Leslie Feinberg

A personal exploration of butch and trans experience, this semi-autobiographical novel is as moving and relevant today as it was when it was published in 1993. Once an underground classic, it’s now widely available and a heavy but vital read.

“You Know Me Well” by Nina LaCour and David Levithan

Co-written by two big names in young adult fiction, this book explores queer friendship and community from the alternating perspectives of two teens who meet at a Pride event. It’s smart, funny and full of heart, introducing you to characters you won’t forget about any time soon.

“The Collected Poems of Frank O’Hara”

Frank O’Hara’s poetry might be filled with cultural references that are firmly rooted in the midcentury era in which it was written, but it feels remarkably fresh. His poems touch on love, sexuality, social anxiety and loneliness in a way that feels eternally relevant, with a charming enthusiasm for the world that can’t be ignored.

“Rainbow Rainbow” by Lydia Conklin

This collection of short stories examines elements of the LGBTQ+ experience not frequently explored in fiction. It accepts that life and identity are complex and doesn’t shy away from uncertainty or difficult issues. Although at times raw and uncompromising, these stories can also be funny and full of queer joy.

“One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston

When August meets a beautiful girl on the subway, the last thing she expects is that she’s been displaced in time and belongs in the 1970s. The premise might be farfetched, but this time-bending romance novel is funny, joyful and impossible to put down.

“Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo

Set in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the 1950s, this is the piece of intersectional queer historical fiction you’ve been waiting for. At once exploring the excitement of young love and the horrors of the Red Scare of the McCarthy era, Malinda Lo has created a cast of characters you’ll truly care about.

