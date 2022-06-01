Which wicker laundry basket is best?

Bringing farmhouse style to a functional item in your home is one of the many reasons people love wicker laundry baskets. They keep your space neat and add a boost of texture and interest. The best, the Household Essentials Willow Wicker Laundry Basket, combines classic style and durable construction with a basket that’s easy to carry. The curved design fits right on your hip and the sturdy handles can work even for heavier loads of linens.

What to know before you buy a wicker laundry basket

Style

Wicker laundry baskets can be small and portable or larger hampers meant to stay in one room for easy collection of dirty clothes. Smaller baskets are usually longer than they are tall and don’t have lids. Hamper baskets are tall and often include a hinged lid. Consider your home’s layout and whether you need something to store dirty items or carry clean clothing. Many laundry baskets can be carried by handles, even larger hampers.

Weave

Wicker can be a loose weave, or something tighter that presents an even look. There are wicker laundry baskets in both weaves, made of natural materials such as willow, rattan, water hys or bamboo. Synthetic materials are durable options that mimic their natural counterparts’ weaves.

Tighter weaves keep small items such as socks from falling out. Looser weaves add more texture and interest to your room’s style.

Compartments

Larger laundry baskets can have divided compartments, making it easy to separate dark and light clothing. These are often more expensive, however. These compartments can be built into the wicker structure or part of the liner. Compartments are more common in hampers than in portable laundry baskets.

What to look for in a quality wicker laundry basket

Lining

Some of the most popular laundry baskets include a removable liner. Often made of cotton or other machine-washable cloth, liners can protect your clothing and make it easier to transport. To get the best fit, look for a liner made specifically for your laundry basket. Other features that enhance liners include drawstrings and separated compartments.

Craftsmanship

Look for a laundry basket where the weave is uniform to ensure that it maintains its shape and structure. Well-made wicker does not have loose ends that can snag clothing or pull apart. If your laundry basket includes a liner, it should fit snugly over the basket’s sides and be free of fraying threads or tears.

Portability

Whether you choose a smaller handheld laundry basket or something larger that can serve as a hamper, portability sets top laundry baskets apart. Wicker is generally lightweight and easy to transport. Even large wicker hampers can be carried from room to room. Features that make some baskets even more portable include sturdy handles, ergonomic design to fit on your hip, and foldable structures.

How much can you expect to spend on a wicker laundry basket

Wicker laundry baskets can cost $25-$200. The price depends on size, material and extra features, such as linings and specialized handles.

Wicker laundry basket FAQ

Why do people like wicker baskets?

A. Whether made of plastic or natural materials, wicker is lightweight and durable. It adds an element of design and texture, although it can be more expensive than other baskets.

What’s a good size for a laundry basket?

A. Laundry baskets are often around 24 inches long and 10 inches tall. Hampers are taller, often 2-3 feet, and can store more. However, hampers may not be as portable unless they have built-in handles. For a family, a larger laundry basket that is around 30 inches long and 16 inches tall is good for carrying clean, folded loads of laundry.

What’s the best wicker laundry basket to buy?

Top wicker laundry basket

Household Essentials Willow Wicker Laundry Basket

What you need to know: This is a classic wicker laundry basket in style, weave and function.

What you’ll love: An included liner keeps your clean clothes fresh and protected from snags. You can carry it easily using the two sturdy handles or on your hip thanks to the curved design.

What you should consider: It’s big enough for a single load of laundry but not as useful for a large family.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wicker laundry basket for the money

Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Wicker Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: Its bamboo wicker makes it light enough to carry.

What you’ll love: Its liner can be removed to carry your dirty clothes to the laundry room for even better portability. It’s made of sustainable bamboo.

What you should consider: It requires more space and is best to collect your dirty clothing rather than carry folded clothing back to your dresser or closet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Seville Classics Wicker Foldable Water Hyacinth Laundry Basket

What you need to know: For ultimate portability, this laundry basket folds flat when not in use and has carrying handles to take it to your laundry room.

What you’ll love: The metal frame makes it sturdy. It has a lid that folds down to keep your dirty items out of sight and unpleasant odors out of your room.

What you should consider: The carrying handles on the sides can be blocked by the removable liner, which might require adjustment.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

