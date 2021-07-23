Best men’s lounge pants

Joggers — a style of sweatpant — offer an ankle cuff that keeps the pant from dragging on the floor and adds a touch of style.

Which men’s lounge pants are best?

If you’ve been chilling at home a lot more these days, you’re probably not wearing jeans or slacks on the couch. Men’s lounge pants are an extensive category of casual wear for just hanging around the house and can include pajama bottoms, sweatpants, track pants, or shorts. Comfort is king when it comes to lounge pants for men. Before you buy a pair, read this buying guide that covers all you need to know about selecting the comfiest ones for you.

What to consider when choosing men’s lounge pants

Styles

Shorts: Lounge shorts are great for warmer weather when a full-length lounge pant is too warm. This versatile style can be used for sleeping and oftentimes for exercise as well. In general, lounge shorts are a cross between boxer shorts and athletic shorts.

Pajama bottoms: Lots of men opt to wear pajama bottoms as lounge pants. PJ bottoms are comfortable to chill and sleep in and feature a fly, which most lounge pants don't. However, they're the least versatile of lounge bottoms because they're not designed for stepping out of the house or working out in.

Sweatpants: One of the most versatile lounge bottoms are sweatpants, which are characterized by their material, which is soft and fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside. They have elastic or drawstring hems. Thicker than other lounge pants, they can be used for exercise or sleep, but they're not ideal for warm weather.

Joggers: A cousin of sweatpants, joggers are distinguished by their ribbed ankle cuffs (sweatpants just have elasticized or open ankle hems). They have a more tapered, fitted look. Generally, they're made of the same cotton-polyester materials as sweatpants, but some joggers are made from less casual materials and can pass for more formal pants if you need to run errands.

Track pants: Some men prefer to hang out at home in track pants, which are made from polyester materials and are less breathable than pajama bottoms and sweats. They have a loose, open fit and are designed for athletic purposes.

Materials

Cotton and cotton blends are the most lightweight and breathable material. However, they may shrink in the wash. Polyester holds up well in the wash and doesn’t shrink but isn’t very breathable as a synthetic fiber. Flannel and fleece are soft and warm for colder seasons; however, these materials are prone to shrinking and deteriorating from repeated washing.

Men’s lounge pants features

Waistband

Elastic waistbands are extremely comfortable because the elastic stretches with your body and doesn’t cut into your waist. These flexible waistbands also are easy to pull on and off. The drawback is that elastic can deteriorate over time and lose its shape. Drawstring waistbands allow for an adjustable waist size, which is helpful if your weight fluctuates or if you want to layer under your pants. However, the string itself can slip out or get caught in the washing machine. Hybrid waistbands that combine elastic and drawstring options are also available.

Pockets

Some lounge pants feature side and/or back pockets. Be aware that these pockets are often more for style than function. Because lounge pants are made from lightweight materials, the pockets might not have enough structure to hold heavier objects like keys or your phone, which can weigh down your pants and cause unintentional sagging.

Price of men’s lounge pants

Expect to pay between $12-$65 for a pair of lounge pants. Mid-range lounge pants made of quality material that hold up to repeated washing cost between $25-$40.

Men’s lounge pants FAQ

What are “no-pill” materials that I see advertised by some manufacturers?

A. Pilling happens when the fibers of material pull away from the surface to form tiny balls of fluff that give an unwanted textured and grainy appearance. While pilling is inevitable for many fabrics, opting for a “no-pill” material may help slow the process.

What’s the best way to wash lounge pants?

A. Follow the care instructions on the tag. For cotton and cotton blends, we recommend washing in cold water and drying on low. Using a color-safe detergent and avoiding fabric softener is also recommended for all fabrics to prevent fading and deterioration.

Best lounge pants for men

Best of the best men’s lounge pants

Nautica Pajama Pants

Our take: A 100% cotton pajama bottom that offers pockets and a relaxed fit.

What we like: Regular, classic fit pajama bottoms. Over a dozen patterns to choose from. Hybrid drawstring-elastic waist. Includes button fly.

What we dislike: Cotton material can shrink in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck men’s lounge pants

Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Open-Leg Fleece Pant with Pockets

Our take: A classic sweatpant for under $20 with a relaxed, open hem.

What we like: Features a drawstring and side pockets. Comfortable, casual, and lightweight. Good value.

What we dislike: These lounge pants run long, so check the inseam before buying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Polo Ralph Lauren Supreme Comfort Knit Sleep Shorts

Our take: A quality lounge short that’s cool and comfortable enough for sleeping.

What we like: Cotton and modal blend is very soft. Elastic waistband with a drawstring front keeps a proper fit that lasts over time. Shorts feature deep pockets.

What we dislike: Seams may unravel sooner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

