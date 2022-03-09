Which Dolce & Gabbana perfume is best?

Whether you’re looking for a perfume to spritz on before an important meeting or a fragrance you can sport to the beach on hot summer afternoons, Dolce & Gabbana has you covered. Founded in Italy in 1988, Dolce & Gabbana has been a household name in the luxury designer world for decades. Although its Light Blue perfume is its most famous, and arguably its best, the Dolce & Gabbana perfume line includes a number of great options.

What to know before you buy a Dolce & Gabbana perfume

Bottle size

Like all good things, perfume doesn’t last forever. In fact, it usually lasts between 12 and 18 months before it begins to lose its integrity. Purchasing the right bottle size will help ensure that you don’t end up wasting any of your precious perfume.

You can choose among travel sizes, which are ideal to carry with you, and three sizes of at-home bottles, 1.7 fluid ounce, 3.3 fluid ounce and 6.7 fluid ounce. The larger the bottle, the cheaper it becomes per ounce. However, if you don’t plan on wearing your new perfume every day, getting a large bottle will likely result in waste.

Perfume concentration

Dolce & Gabbana makes three concentrations of perfume: eau de toilette, eau de parfum and parfum.

Eau de toilette: This is the weakest of the three but far from a slouch. With 10% to 15% pure perfume oils, a high quality eau de toilette can be intense and last all day.

This is the weakest of the three but far from a slouch. With 10% to 15% pure perfume oils, a high quality eau de toilette can be intense and last all day. Eau de parfum: This is a stronger, longer-lasting fragrance, containing 15% to 20% pure perfume oils.

This is a stronger, longer-lasting fragrance, containing 15% to 20% pure perfume oils. Parfum: This is the strongest, with between 20% and 40% perfume oils.

What to look for in a quality Dolce & Gabbana perfume

Contrasting, yet complementary ingredients

Dolce & Gabbana fragrances are prized for the way they combine Mediterranean ingredients with contrasting scents to create unique, sophisticated fragrances. Whether it be a combination of Sicilian lemon and Asian jasmine or peppercorns and Grecian vanilla, high quality Dolce & Gabbana perfumes contain unexpected ingredients but lack the polarizing qualities often associated with unique ingredients.

Take cloves, for example — people tend to love them or hate them, but when they’re used in a Dolce & Gabbana perfume, they seem to have almost universal appeal.

Bottle design

Dolce & Gabbana takes its inspiration from the Mediterranean aesthetic and lifestyle. Both its clothes and fragrances have been designed to evoke a reaction. In line with this standard, the best Dolce & Gabbana perfume bottles feature pleasing colors and unique designs. Pay close attention to the bottle’s cap as well — Dolce & Gabbana is known for whimsical, artful cap designs.

How much you can expect to spend on Dolce & Gabbana perfume

Expect to spend $30-$50 for travel-sized bottles, $60-$100 for small and medium sized at-home bottles, and upward of $110 for full-sized bottles.

Dolce & Gabbana perfume FAQ

What are pulse points, and why apply perfume on them?

A. Pulse points are areas of your body where the blood vessels are closest to the surface. The surface heat they create helps project the fragrance off your skin and into the air around you. To maximize the intensity and longevity of your new perfume, apply it on naturally warm areas, such as pulse points, or areas that experience a lot of friction, such as your elbows and the backs of your knees.

What are perfume essences?

A. All perfume contains either natural, synthetic or both types of ingredients. Perfume essences are the natural aromatic compounds that get dissolved into perfume oil, which is, in turn, dissolved into a larger volume of liquid and bottled as retail-ready fragrance. Perfume may contain essences of lily blossom or bergamot, for example.

Eau de parfum has a higher concentration of perfume oil than eau de toilette, which means that it has a greater concentration of essences and is therefore stronger-smelling and longer-lasting.

What’s the best Dolce & Gabbana perfume to buy?

Top Dolce & Gabbana perfume

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: Ever since it was launched in 2001, Light Blue has been one of Dolce & Gabbana’s best selling fragrances, and that’s for a good reason.

What you’ll love: Light Blue is fresh, fruity and zesty, with top notes of fresh apple, Sicilian cedar, lemon and bellflower. These give way to heart notes of white rose, bamboo and jasmine, which fade into base notes of amber, musk and sandalwood. It’s suitable for all times of day and any occasion.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that this perfume wears off too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top Dolce & Gabbana perfume for the money

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Rose Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This perfume, inspired by a bouquet of luscious roses, is sweet, feminine and best of all, affordable.

What you’ll love: With top notes of red currant and green apple, heart notes of rose absolute, white peach and magnolia, and base notes of musk and sandalwood, this perfume smells like a wild garden on the Mediterranean seaside. Dolce Rose is light, breezy and sweet, making it ideal for summertime wear.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that the scent of roses is too subtle and that it wears off too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, and Sephora

Worth checking out

Dolce & Gabbana The One Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: The One is a bold, sophisticated perfume that provides a modern, contrasting approach to the traditional subtlety of feminine fragrances.

What you’ll love: The One starts off with a burst of warm florals thanks to its top notes of lychee, mandarin orange, peach and bergamot. Once the top notes have settled down, heart notes of lily blossom, plum, jasmine and lily-of-the-valley emerge. Finally, the vivaciousness of the top and heart notes fades into a subtle base of amber, musk, vanilla, and vetiver.

What you should consider: Although the scent profile evolves throughout the day once this perfume has been applied, its sweetness lingers, which can make it overpowering in warmer weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Kohl’s and Sephora

