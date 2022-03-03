Which camping hammock is best?

Few things feel so relaxing while being so simple as swinging in a hammock at camp. Whether you want a large, luxurious hammock or a packable ultralight one, the range of options is almost as wide as your imagination allows. Should you want a solid all-around option suitable for the warmer months, go for the Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest 2-Person Camping Hammock.

What to know before you buy a camping hammock

How many people your hammock needs to fit

Just like a tent, there will be a range of sizes, depending on how many people you want to fit. However, hammocks tend to stop at two people. While most prefer a solo hammocking experience, a two-person is excellent for two people or one person who wants extra room to spread out or keep gear with them.

Purpose

What kind of camping do you plan to do? Is this for shorter backpacking trips where comfort is the priority? Do you plan a long summer through-hike and need to save weight? Do you want something in the middle that works as a jack of all outdoor trades?

Suspension system

Most hammocks don’t come with suspension systems. Many hammock companies sell them separately but confirm they’re compatible before purchasing if you aren’t sure. The likelihood, though, is that the suspension system you’re getting is compatible with whatever hammock you get, so don’t worry too much. If you don’t want a suspension system, a rope and some knowledge about knots will also work.

What to look for in a quality camping hammock

Packability

Where you plan to go with your hammock will determine the overall importance of packability. If you just want to set it up near your car or in your backyard, it doesn’t matter too much. If you like the idea of hammocking in the backcountry, away from access roads, go for something that’s easily packable and won’t take up much room in your backpack.

Weight

As with tents, you’ll find hammocks in a range of weights, from ultralight to heavier winter options. For most who are new to hammock camping, a simple, lightweight summer hammock is the way to go. While you can spend a fortune on a heavy-duty four-season hammock, it’s rarely advisable (unless you’re an avid hammock camper who’s committed to it long-term).

Storage

Just as with storage in a tent, you likely want to keep certain things off the ground. Some hammocks have an integrated shelf or pocket to keep things such as your phone, knife, and flashlight available — convenient if you need to get out of your hammock during the night.

How much you can expect to spend on a camping hammock

Like all camping items, hammocks have a wide range of prices depending on the features you want. The overall range is around $70-500, though most campers don’t need to spend over $200 to fill their needs.

Camping hammock FAQ

Should I get a one- or two-person hammock?

A. As with tents, a one-person may be a bit snug to truly fit one person. If you want comfort, opt for two. If you want to save weight and packed size, go for one. A two-person hammock is the right choice if you want the most options. If you just want to try it out, get a budget-friendly one-person hammock and re-evaluate after a few nights in it.

What length of hammock do I need?

A. The rule of thumb is about 2 feet longer than your height. Unless you’re well above average height, you can buy almost any hammock without any issues.

What’s the best camping hammock to buy?

Top camping hammock

Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest 2-Person Camping Hammock

What you need to know: This is one of the most popular, best-known camping hammocks for its blend of quality and affordability.

What you’ll love: This is the two-person version, so it has lots of space, especially if traveling solo. With a small packed size, it fits easily into all packs. This is a durably built option with a maximum weight of 400 pounds.

What you should consider: While it has storage, the pocket is pretty small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camping hammock for the money

Amazon Basics Lightweight Double Camping Hammock

What you need to know: If all you want to do is try out hammock camping, you can’t go wrong for the price.

What you’ll love: This hammock offers the same silhouette popularized by Eagles Nest. With a 400-pound capacity, this two-person hammock claims the same capacity as the DoubleNest. Ropes and carabiners are included for suspension.

What you should consider: You get what you pay for. While it’s a great way to try out hammock camping, it won’t offer the same durability as a name brand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Grand Trunk Skeeter Beeter Pro

What you need to know: If you backpack through mosquito country, this can be a lifesaver.

What you’ll love: The included No-See-Um mosquito netting keeps you protected from pesky visitors but still gives you the views of the night sky you love. A suspension system is included. This offers the most storage of any option on this list.

What you should consider: It has the largest packed size of any option on this list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.