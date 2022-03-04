Fun ideas to celebrate the 100th day of school

As we learned during the pandemic, school is more than just four walls and a roof. It is a constant state of curiosity and the ability to actively overcome obstacles. Education and the pursuit of learning can and should be celebrated. There are a variety of different tasks and activities that can apply to a range of ages to provide the best 100th-day experience for each student. In-depth activities with arts and crafts can help spark the imagination and encourage a positive relationship between school and learning.

When did celebrating the 100th day of school start?

People aren’t exactly sure how celebrating the 100th day of school gained momentum, but many suggest it came about naturally. Teachers in the younger grades often instruct about numbers and words in ways that apply to the real world. It’s possible that these teachers taught about the hundredth day of school and that the celebration slowly gained traction.

What are the benefits of celebrating the 100th day of school?

Celebrating the 100th day of school helps to create positive reinforcement in younger children about spending an extended amount of time learning. It also helps to emphasize numbers and better puts the concept of time into perspective by using activities leading up to the 100th-day celebration and combining that with the festivities that happen on the actual day. This specific date also promotes reflection on personal achievements as well as the collective class to potentially boost both class morale and individual self-esteem. It’s important to ensure that the celebration ideas are age-appropriate to ensure a safe and effective day of learning.

Interactive 100th day of school celebration ideas

Encourage an interactive celebration through activities that allow kids to move and communicate. Try to combine some sedentary activities such as listening and engaging in storytime with a more active approach such as playing with cubes to achieve an ideal balance that works well for the group.

Edx Education Linking Cubes

A set of 100 plastic linking cubes in 10 bright colors. The cubes easily link together with sides that span two centimeters to work with smaller hands. Ideal for engaging younger children with numbers in a visual way.

Really Good Stuff Ready-to-Decorate 100th Day Glasses and Crown Kit

This set of 24 glasses and 24 crowns is ideal for a creative class that enjoys mixing and matching fun fantasy dress items. The items are intended to be decorated and colored to emphasize and encourage individual creativity.

Teacher Created Resources Happy 100th Day Poster Pack

This set of 32 encourages kids to write and express excitement in the assigned prompts that celebrate the 100th day of school. The 17-inch by 22-inch sheets allow room for personalization with a space for the name of each child at the top of the paper.

Biscuit’s 100th Day of School

Share the joy of this 20-page book about a loveable pooch by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, Pat Schories, and Mary O’Keefe Young with your class. It’s ideal for a celebratory storytime with children from ages 4 to 8.

4800 Pieces Flat Round Polymer Clay Spacer Beads

This abundant set of beads is ideal for older kids that want to create necklaces using beads. The set includes over 30 feet of elastic cord with over 100 lettered beads. There are over 12 different colors of clay spacer beads to provide a wide range of variety.

Festive 100th day of school celebration ideas

Emphasize the festive spirit of the 100th day of school with celebratory visual markers such as colorful decorations and stickers. Festive items can help to set the tone and work as reminders throughout the remainder of the school day. Consider decorations that work for the intended space and encourage kids to perhaps contribute to the room by coloring posters or making other creative arts and crafts projects that can be proudly displayed in the room.

Beistle Party Supplies, 100, Assorted

Celebrate with five colorful and fun spirals that can be proudly hung from the ceiling. They come in a package that is about 10 inches in length.

Barker Creek Recognition Awards 100th Day

Here are 30 awards that celebrate the 100th day of school. These bright festive awards can be personalized with the name of each student and the exact date to make the special day even better.

Really Good Stuff 100th Day of School Stickers

Add some fun to the day with 36 stickers that celebrate the 100th day of school. The stickers are created by a company with a history of over 25 years in school teaching solutions and tools.

Teacher Created Resources Happy 100th Day Wristbands

These wristbands come in a pack of ten with a variety of different colors. They are made from silicone and are also latex-free. The wristbands have a circumference of approximately 7 inches so keep that in mind if you intend to purchase wristbands for a younger or physically smaller group.

School Smarts Laminated Numbers 1-100 Chart

This 17-inch by 22-inch chart is laminated and displays numbers up to 100. It’s ideal to count up to the 100th-day celebration and to visually put the numbers and amount of days into perspective.

Sumind Store 30 Pieces of 100 Days of School Hanging Swirls

This set of decorations comes with a total of 30 pieces and includes 20 fun foil swirls that help add a playful ambiance to a classroom. The foil swirls are up to 40 inches in length and the sign measures approximately 7 inches x 7 inches.

