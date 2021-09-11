More than 100 gather in Bluffton remember those lost on 9/11

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Over 100 people came together at Bluffton’s Veteran Memorial in Buckwalter Place Park to remember those who perished when America was attacked 20 years ago today.

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka led the hour-long ceremony which featured a remembrance by former NYCPD Detective Bobby Nummsen.

“I lost a lot of friends that day, and I was witness to the events of the day from the morning till night,” Nummsen said.

Nummsen watched the horrors of that day unfold before him as the Twin Towers burned and collapsed before his eyes.

“‘All gave some and some gave all,’ is much more than a slogan, and I bore witness. And it just hits me every time.”