LIST: Local events to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A series of events throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Local municipalities, fire and police departments will be paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the fall of the World Trade Center, the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

Beaufort

The city is inviting residents to a ceremony at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.

The event will feature music from the Parris Island Marine Corps Band and the Beaufort Mass Choir and speaker USMC Col. Timothy R. Dremann, chief of staff at Parris Island Recruit Depot.

Luminarias will be lit in the park as part of the ceremony. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Hardeeville

The city’s police and fire departments are hosting a ceremony at the Hardeeville Fire Department Station #81 (27 Martin Street). The event — set for Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. — is open to the public.

Savannah

The Savannah Fire Department has organized a series of events to reflect on the lasting impact of the 9/11 attacks.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the department will be sharing a video on its social media platforms discussing the personal, professional and departmental impact of 9/11.

Meanwhile, firefighters will receive six special radio announcements throughout the day to commemorate each of the attacks.

During the final announcement, firefighters will raise the American flag on an aerial truck outside the historic Savannah Fire Headquarters Building (121 E. Oglethorpe Ave.), and observe a moment of silence.