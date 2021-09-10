Jesup mom remembers son lost on 9/11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Among the thousands of lives lost in New York City on 9/11, a man named Fred Cox was one of them.

WSAV met with Cox’s mother one year after the attack. We talked to her again on the 20th anniversary of that day to see how life has changed.

“Fred lived every day like it was the last day of his life,” said Cox’s mother, Ann Douglas.

Douglas’ son went to work in one of the World Trade Center towers on a beautiful September morning in Manhattan.

That day was Sept. 11, 2001.

“I can tell you, a mother knows when their child is not on the earth. And I knew Freddy was there,” Douglas said.

At just 27-years old, Cox was full of life with an entire life ahead of him left to live. It was a life with a bold and bright future cut woefully short.

“He had brought in the largest sale of the year. They called him a rising star. He had the sweetheart he was going to marry,” Douglas told WSAV. “Freddy knew what was important.”

Douglas splits her time between Jesup and New Hampshire.

A lot has happened in the 20 years since Cox died, including three very special phone calls that helped bring more of him back home to his family. The family received pieces of the remains of Cox’s arm bones in 2003, 2013 and 2017.

“We have the remains to honor our son. This is what we have of Freddy here. Our family is so grateful to have. Most families don’t have anything,” Douglas said.

In the years since losing her son, Douglas has devoted some of her time and energy to improving student’s lives through education and a foundation in Cox’s name. She’s also brought a personal story to life through a book called “Freddy and Flossy Flutterby.”

“We continue to make a big effort to take the gifts that we have and try to make this world a better place. This is how our family’s gotten through it,” Cox told WSAV.

As Douglas and her family remember this landmark anniversary of 9/11, they’re celebrating Cox’s life at home in New Hampshire — a place he loved dearly.

They’re celebrating the life of a son and brother loved immensely and never forgotten.

“Freddy had a hammock up here in New Hampshire, and he hung over it, ‘Do what you love, love what you do.’ He said that is our purpose on earth. So, that’s what we’ve done,” Douglas said.

To this day, Douglas has not seen the video of the attack that killed her son. She’s instead working to give away 5,000 of the “Freddy and Flossy Flutterby” books to students in the southern part of Georgia near St. Mary’s.