Hilton Head TSA honors 9/11 victims with moment of silence

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Members of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Hilton Head Regional Airport, took time for a moment of silence to honor the victims of Sept. 11.

The State Director of the security agency was on hand for the ceremony and for the unveiling of the new no-touch body scanners at the airport.

David McMahon says we should appreciate the improved protection for travelers and never forget why it’s there.

“We are hiring people today that only read about 9/11 in the schoolbooks and some of them in the next couple of years weren’t even born,” McMahon says. “So it’s really important for us to keep this in the forefront to make sure it never happens again.”

There were similar ceremonies at every airport in South Carolina today. McMahon says it’s a tradition he’d like to continue in years to come.