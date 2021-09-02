From the archives: WSAV special coverage of 9/11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been two decades since September 11, 2001, when terror attacks brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

Hijacked planes also rammed into the Pentagon and field in Pennsylvania.

Throughout the day, Americans turned to their TV screens, computers and newspapers to find out more about the tragedy.

Join WSAV as we revisit our 11 p.m. newscast from the archives, anchored by Tina Tyus-Shaw and Jim Carswell.

A decade later, News 3 aired a special program commemorating the 10th anniversary of the attacks.

Tyus-Shaw and Andrew Davis shared stories from local firefighters, journalists and others recounting the fateful day.