‘FREEDOM’ ballet performance commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Ballet, with the performing company of Columbia County Ballet, is putting on an event called “FREEDOM,” at the Memorial Gardens Amphitheater.

It’s a ballet commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the lives lost on that tragic day.

“We remember very vividly where we were when we saw the Twin Towers go down. We were in our home. We didn’t have a TV on, but we had a repair man there and he said, ‘you don’t have the TV on; do you know what’s going on?’ We had no idea, so we turned on the TV and when we did we saw the second tower go down,” said Ron Jones, Director of the Augusta/Columbia County Ballet.

The event is being presented by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners and while this will be a ballet performance, it also promises to be so much more.

“The ballet is going to take you through the different parts of the day and then weeks after,” said Dance Instructor Michael Viator.

“Normally, it would be a story ballet. You’d have classical music, tutus…but this one’s a little bit different because we are portraying a real story. The choreography and the costumes all have to match the feel of the tragedy that happened,” said Dance Instructor, Olivia Viator.

FREEDOM is guaranteed to be a performance the audience will carry with them for years to come.

“Just remember the power and the value that we have in this country. That we are a free people,” said Jones.

“If you’ve had a tragedy in your own life, or the tragedies that have happened in America, it’s okay to remember them, because by remembering them we become stronger,” said Micheal.

“They lost their lives, people lost their loved ones…I just think it’s great to support those people and remembered what happened,” said Olivia.

“I think it’s very important for people to support the community, for people to support America and what it stands for,” said Micheal.

“I want them to take hope with them. Just to see where we’ve come from, see how God has brought us all through those times and I want them to know that should something like that happen again the Lord is there. He is in control of it and he is going to bring you through whatever that struggle is,” said Olivia.

The event is this Saturday, September 11th at 6:45 p.m. at the Memorial Gardens Amphitheater. Tickets are free of charge. For more info CLICK HERE.