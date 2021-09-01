Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Remembering 9/11
Hunger Action Month
Back To School
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Health News
Education
Technology
What’s Trending
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigation
Top Stories
Video: Cow wedged in tree after Hurricane Ida is rescued in Louisiana
Video
WATCH: Authorities host press briefing after twins discovered dead inside car at SC daycare
Live
Gov. McMaster & SCDOT announce plans to accelerate I-26 widening project
Overnight fire destroys Beaufort Co. home
On Your Side
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’s Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
Then and Now
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Trauma surgeon weighs in on TikTok’s recently banned ‘Milk Crate Challenge’
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Larry becomes a hurricane, more strengthening likely
WSAV Now Weather: Using the cricket thermometer
Video
Savannah dancer receives prestigious Joffrey Ballet Academy scholarship
Video
WSAV NOW Weather: Hurricane evacuations in a COVID-19 environment
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
15 in 15
College Sports
Podcast
Georgia Southern
Braves
Jaguars
Falcons
Top Stories
Dodgers rally past Braves for sweep, Scherzer leaves after 6
Gallery
Top Stories
Athlete(s) of the Week: German exchange students playing big roles for St. Andrew’s
Video
Seager, Dodgers beat Braves 3-2; Albies’ foul injures knee
Gallery
Is Bishop Sycamore a real school? Ohio governor investigating after 58-0 loss broadcast on ESPN
Patriots release QB Cam Newton amid flurry of roster cuts
Video
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Remembering 9/11
Officer inside World Trade Center during 9/11 attacks reflects two decades later
Video
New DNA technology approved to identify 9/11 remains
Brother of 9/11 victim walks to each target site in remembrance
Video
The architects: How the Flight 93 Memorial was constructed
Video
Man remembers brother, killed in Flight 93 crash
Video
September 11, 2001, Interactive Timeline
More Remembering 9/11 Headlines
Foundation helps children who lost first responder parents on 9/11
Video
9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs retrace steps of heroic NY firefighters
Video
Final salute: NYPD detective laid to rest after dying of 9/11-related cancer
Dying 9/11 volunteer asks for one thing: a roller coaster ride
Video
9/11 Memorial and Museum plans 20th anniversary events despite financial hardship
Video
Military
Joint Base Charleston reservists discuss Afghan evacuation, delivering baby aboard C-17
Video
First lady Jill Biden visits Camp Lejeune, meets with military families
Video
‘We did save lives. We did help people’ — Veterans reflect on end of Afghanistan War
Video
5 missing, 6 hurt after Navy helicopter crash in Pacific
Pentagon says US didn’t leave service dogs in Afghanistan
More Military Headlines
National News
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries
Video: Cow wedged in tree after Hurricane Ida is rescued in Louisiana
Video
The Latest: Ida remnants brings ‘historic’ flooding to PA
Hurricane Ida evacuee at Georgia shelter ‘nervous wreck’ about going home and uncertainty following storm
Video
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted
More National News Headlines
Trending Stories
Authorities investigate after twin infant boys found dead inside car at SC daycare
GBI charges teen for felony murder in Statesboro triple homicide case
‘We’ve lost staff members’: Bulloch County staff and parents frustrated with district’s COVID-19 policies
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Larry becomes a hurricane, more strengthening likely
Death toll rises after Ida rips through northeast with historic flooding
Video