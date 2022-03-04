WSAV’s Remarkable Women for 2022

Throughout March, Women’s History Month, WSAV News 3’s Jessica Coombs will be highlighting local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for others.

It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

From your nominations across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, our station chose four women for consideration for WSAV’s 2022 Remarkable Women award.

Each Tuesday — starting on March 8, International Women’s Day — we will be showcasing one Remarkable Woman during our evening newscasts and right here on this page.

Stay tuned for all four finalist features!