Nominate the Remarkable Women in your life!

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WSAV wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made in our communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media Group, Inc. initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

WSAV will celebrate local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for others. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

In order to celebrate these women, we need your help to learn about their backgrounds and stories. WSAV will be accepting your nominations from Monday, Dec. 7 to Sunday, Dec. 20 via the form below.

Based on nominations, our station in January will select four local women for consideration for our area’s Remarkable Women. Profiles will air on local newscasts throughout March and will be featured on this page.

WSAV will announce the local Remarkable Women winner who will receive a trip to Chicago in April to attend a special taping at WGN-TV studios. She will also be considered for “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”

Submit your nomination today! Meet the 2019-2020 winners here.