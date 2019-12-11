WSAV’s Remarkable Women for 2019-2020

In honor of International Women’s Month, WSAV asked viewers to nominate someone who deserves to win our Remarkable Women Contest.

We narrowed it down to four finalists who love our community and go above and beyond to make it better. After much consideration, Julvonnia McDowell was chosen as the winner!

She has been recognized for her dedicated effort to encourage safe gun storage and fight against violence in the community.

What’s next?

McDowell will have the opportunity to travel to New York City to attend a special reception where television talk show host Mel Robbins will be the featured speaker.

She’ll also attend “The Mel Robbins Show” taping on Wednesday, March 18, when Ms. Robbins will exclusively announce the Nexstar Woman of the Year.

The “The Mel Robbins Show” episode announcing the big winner will air during the week of March 23. Stay tuned!

