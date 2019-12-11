WSAV’s Remarkable Women for 2020

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WSAV is recognizing the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

In December, WSAV viewers nominated the women in their lives who inspire, lead and forge the way for others.

Of those nominations, WSAV has chosen four Remarkable Women to be profiled on-air and online each week starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

But it doesn’t stop there!

On Friday, March 6, one local Remarkable Woman will be announced and that woman will be considered for Nexstar Woman of the Year. She’ll have the opportunity to travel to New York City to attend a special reception where television talk show host Mel Robbins will be the featured speaker.

She’ll also attend “The Mel Robbins Show” taping on Wednesday, March 18, when Ms. Robbins will exclusively announce the Nexstar Woman of the Year.

The show announcing the winner will air during the week of March 23.

Stay tuned!