Consumer/Recall Reports

Tyson Foods recalls nearly 200,000 pounds of chicken fritters

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 05:37 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:37 AM EDT

(WSAV) - Schools are being advised to check their freezers after Tyson Foods issued a recall on one of its products. 

The company is recalling nearly 200,000 pounds of chicken fritters because they may contain pieces of hard plastic. The affected product is the Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters.

The fritters were shipped to several schools in 29 states. Three of those schools reported the problem. 

Any school with fritters still in its freezer is asked to throw them out or return them for a refund. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center