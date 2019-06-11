Tyson Foods recalls nearly 200,000 pounds of chicken fritters

(WSAV) - Schools are being advised to check their freezers after Tyson Foods issued a recall on one of its products.

The company is recalling nearly 200,000 pounds of chicken fritters because they may contain pieces of hard plastic. The affected product is the Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters.

The fritters were shipped to several schools in 29 states. Three of those schools reported the problem.

Any school with fritters still in its freezer is asked to throw them out or return them for a refund.

