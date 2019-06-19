Consumer/Recall Reports

Sprouts recalls frozen spinach after listeria bacteria found in product

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 06:25 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:25 AM EDT

(WSAV) - Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling some of its frozen spinach after finding traces of listeria. 

Both the regular and organic 16 oz. versions of the Frozen Cut Spinach Leaves have been pulled from stores after the company found bacteria in random testing. 

The products were sold in 19 states, including Georgia, with use by dates of December 2021.

The recalled products are:

  • Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag
    • UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03
    • USE BY 12/03/21
  • Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag
    • UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03
    • USE BY 12/03/21

Listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. 

