Sprouts recalls frozen spinach after listeria bacteria found in product
(WSAV) - Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling some of its frozen spinach after finding traces of listeria.
Both the regular and organic 16 oz. versions of the Frozen Cut Spinach Leaves have been pulled from stores after the company found bacteria in random testing.
The products were sold in 19 states, including Georgia, with use by dates of December 2021.
The recalled products are:
- Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag
- UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03
- USE BY 12/03/21
- Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag
- UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03
- USE BY 12/03/21
Listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- NOAA Fisheries biologists record singing by rare right whale
- Survey sees biggest US honeybee winter die-off yet
- Old spy images reveal Himalayan glaciers are melting fast
- Voters in Seattle getting $100 each to donate to candidates
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.