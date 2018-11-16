Phony charities after your acts of goodwill Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - For the first time last year, Americans donated more than $400 billion to charity. A surge in donations comes during the holidays.

It is the season of giving. But for scammers, it is also the season of taking.

Fraudsters are constantly going door-to-door, to your mailbox and now online to take your act of goodwill for themselves. Most take plays out of the same scammer playbook.

Scammers posing under the name of a fake charity will:

Rush you into donating

Use names that sound like real charities, but are not

Make vague claims about how the money will be used

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports that some established charities spend just pennies of your dollar on charitable services.

To the avoid the scam, the FTC suggests: