Consumer/Recall Reports

Phony charities after your acts of goodwill

By:

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 10:53 AM EST

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 10:53 AM EST

Phony charities after your acts of goodwill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - For the first time last year, Americans donated more than $400 billion to charity. A surge in donations comes during the holidays.

It is the season of giving. But for scammers, it is also the season of taking.

Fraudsters are constantly going door-to-door, to your mailbox and now online to take your act of goodwill for themselves. Most take plays out of the same scammer playbook.

Scammers posing under the name of a fake charity will: 

  • Rush you into donating
  • Use names that sound like real charities, but are not
  • Make vague claims about how the money will be used

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports that some established charities spend just pennies of your dollar on charitable services. 

To the avoid the scam, the FTC suggests: 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center