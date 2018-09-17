More tariffs may be on the way, how much more would you pay? Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - What you pay at the cash register for a lot of everyday products may soon be going up if new tariffs on Chinese products are imposed by the Trump Administration.

Monday, all eyes were on the White House waiting for the expected announcement of a ten percent tariff on up to $200 Billion worth of Chinese goods.

We've already heard about some tariffs including those that may affect auto imports and or auto parts from China.

The National Retail Federation said in a report issued in late August that the new tariffs could affect dozens and dozens of products that people buy every day. It predicted that consumers would spend billions in extra costs if just a ten percent tariff is imposed.

Jason O'Rouke, Georgia Chamber of Commerce says the organization remains concerned about tariffs of any kind.

"We're still really concerned that this is just the next step in an escalating trade war," he said.

"I think what's important to remember is that tariffs are taxes and so when you increase taxes on things like consumer goods, Fitbit, televisions, computers, automobiles, all those kinds of things that regular, everyday consumers are buying - it's very easy to see the direct impact of the tariff on the consumer," said O'Rouke.

The NRF said in its report that the Trump Administration promised tariffs would bring "maximum pain" to China and minimum pain to U.S. consumers. but that the new tariffs mean just the opposite.

O'Rouke says it appears a new round of tariffs is focusing only on Chinese products which may lessen the impact on consumers.

Still, he said the issue remains that "if we put ten percent tariff on things that consumers are buying every day that's going to have an immediate impact on their bottom line."